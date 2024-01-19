Runners sought for Newhaven 10k this Sunday
Runners of all abilities are welcome to enter and entries will be accepted on day – you can register at Brewers Fayre, The Drome, Newhaven East Sussex BN9 0AG, between 9 and 9.45am, for a 10am start. The cost is £19 which includes a bespoke medal.
Once you have registered make your way to start via A259 at The Estuary, around 300 metres from registration.
The run goes onto to Seaford past the Montello Tower, returning back towards the start. There is plenty of free parking in the surrounding area, toilets are at the registration area and Brewers Fayre and the bag drop will be at the start.
Local physio Nic Robinson will be available for a pre or post-run massage – £10 for 10 minutes, email: [email protected];
Results will be published within 48 hours of the Run, visit mccpromotions.com or eventrac.co.uk;