Saffrons 6s Hockey Festival scores big for meningitis research

The Saffrons 6s hockey tournament returned to Eastbourne in spectacular style, hosting an incredible 108 matches and over 300 goals scored across two action-packed days.

With 44 teams and over 375 players taking part, it was a non-stop celebration of grassroots sport, community spirit, and charitable giving.

The event, held at The Saffrons, has been hailed a resounding success, with participants and spectators alike praising the smooth organisation and fantastic atmosphere. Alongside fierce but friendly competition, the tournament served as a powerful fundraiser for the Meningitis Research Foundation, with early estimates indicating a donation of around £4,500.

Funds were primarily raised through tournament entry fees, but further support poured in via generous spectator donations, purchases from the event’s popular bring 'n' buy stall and tuck shop, and contributions from the on-site ice cream van and Saffrons Sports Club. Adding to the excitement, a simultaneous Padel Tennis tournament and exhibition match brought in additional donations.

The MRF Gunners team in aid of Meningitis Research Foundation

A key part of the weekend’s success was the opportunity to raise awareness of meningitis and the important work of the Meningitis Research Foundation after we lost Eddie Rosen 26 years ago to this illness.

Eddie Rosen is the son of Michael Rosen, the children’s author, and the organisers played hockey with Eddie before his passing. Event organisers shared their story with large crowds throughout the weekend, underscoring the impact of the cause.

Among the awareness efforts was promotion of Big Eddie’s Joke Book – a heartwarming and humorous collection supporting meningitis research, which was written by Eddie’s friends and family to mark his 25th anniversary last year. The book is available for purchase through the Meningitis Research Foundation’s website:

“We’re overwhelmed by the support,” said one of the organisers. “To see so many people come together, not only to enjoy the sport but to support something so meaningful, was incredibly moving. We’re still adding up the final numbers, but we know the money raised will make a real difference.”

The Saffrons 6s has once again proven itself a highlight of the local sporting calendar – and a powerful reminder of how sport can bring people together for good.