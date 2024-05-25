Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second day of Goodwood’s May Festival will see top-class racing on the South Downs – with the Height of Fashion Stakes and Cocked Hat Stakes the highlights.

With the action having got under way on Friday, today’s (Saturday’s) card is a Premier Raceday and sees Class 1 action forming part of an exciting seven race line-up.

All eyes in the flat racing world are turning to Epsom Derby next week, with Royal Ascot also imminent, and all trainers and jockeys will be tuning up in preparation for these events.

With Glorious Goodwood also on the horizon in late July, participants will also hope to get attuned to the Sussex course with a strong showing this weekend.

Saturday's Goodwood card looks a high-class one | Picture: Malcolm Wells

For Kingsclere Stud supremo Andrew Balding, he will hope that his favourite Al Shabab Storm can live up to his billing in the opening William Hill Harroways Handicap at 1:30, with Qirat under Tom Marquand a promising contender off a good mark.

Up next, at 2:05 the Listed William Hill Height Of Fashion Stakes is expected to be a well-contested race with £34,026 on offer for the winner. Despite a poor showing in the 100 Guineas at Newmarket last time out, Regal Jubilee is a well respected horse for John and Thady Gosden; while Francophone is the favourite after a respectable second place finish in a Group 3 race at York ten days ago.

Then, at 2:35, the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, will see a host of promising two-year-old fillies, with Royal Equerry for Ralph Beckett bearing the Royal silks. However, Jewel of London’s trainer Richard Hannon’s excellent record in this race pairs up well with her impressive pedigree.

At 3:10, the Class 2 William Hill Epic Value Handicap, where Vaguely Royal will look to challenge for the Gosdens, up against Get Shirty, whose disappointing recent performances have seen a drop back to a handy mark.

The featured race of the afternoon is the 3:45 Class 1 British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes (Listed), where the winner will once again scoop £34,026. Having impressed in a Derby trial at Lingfield last month with a third-placed finish, Meydaan is very much the horse to beat ahead of Royal Power and Space Legend.

The penultimate race of the meeting is the Darley British EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (GBB Race), with the fantastic pedigree of debutant Loves Loving will draw focus, not to be confused with fellow contender Loving Look, who has placed on two starts so far.

To finish, the 4:55 William Hill Epic Boost Handicap will see highly-rated Cloud King aided by the stewardship of Marquand over the five furlong trip.

