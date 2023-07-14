School sailors gather at Itchenor Sailing Club for annual championships

The event was hosted by Jacobs Construction of Havant and the excitement was palpable on the first morning of racing. A pectacular string of bright yellow and black Feva sails launched seamlessly into Chichester Harbour and headed towards the Itchenor race team led by PRO Roddy Bridge.

After a brief postponement before the first race, 104 boats went into race sequence, forming an impressive single start line. Race one’s tight competition ended with James Middleburgh and Josh Beverley of Seven Oaks School taking first.

Race two tested sailors’ skills as winds built and the tide moved against the wind. Despite the challenges, Dirk Rogers and Jonny Rogers from Priestlands demonstrated their talents and claimed first place.

Young sailors taking part in the Itchenor Sailing Club Junior Schools Week during the Feva races | Picture by Chris Hatton

As worsening conditions proved too difficult to run a third race, the sailors made their way ashore. After a day on the water, sailors, teachers, and parents relished the opportunity to reconnect with old friends at the competitors’ dinner and disco.

For the participants, the camaraderie is just as memorable as the sailing, and with 210 competitors this year, there was plenty of catching up to do. All the way down Itchenor Lane, one could hear laughing and singing along with the DJ’s set.

The Race Officer capitalised on day two’s improved conditions, getting in four races and completing the six-race series. Sophie Watson and Freddie Callaghan from the Hamble School started day two off with a bullet in race three, and Henry Martin and Thomas Peace from Boundary Oak School took first in race four.

