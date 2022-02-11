Scores of Hastings athletes out and about for fantastic finishes and top times

It was a day of spectacular effort at the East Sussex Sunday XC League at Whitbread Hollow, Eastbourne.

Wind and rain threatened to blow some of the U11s away and a good few needed skiing rather than running skills to get down the slippery slopes.

The HAC team ranged from U11s to over-70s. For the U11s Henry Cooke ran his second cross country for the club and won again.

Grace Baker held her title as first woman, with Jenna Lovett not far behind.

Sean Parker-Harding was an impressive 14th overall.

Mary Sanderson crossed the finish line with a rather dramatic cut to her leg.

The club look forward to a big turnout for the last event at Pett Level on March 13.

In Reigate Rae Le Fay headed to the school inter-counties cross country, and despite being knocked over and trampled at the beginning she held her place to qualify for the English Schools Cross Country in Kent next month.

In the Chichester 5k, Hastings AC’s Eileen Beach was first in 17.18 out of nearly 100 female runners on the track, nearly 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

ESSL results: Individual: 13th Max Thomas (SM) 34.25; 14th Sean Parker-Harding (SM) 34.32; 21st (1st F) Grace Baker 35.46; 49th Dave Turner (M45) 38.24; 52nd Chris Brandt (M55) 38.29; 55th (2nd SF) Jenna Lovett 39.12; 146th Dave Palmer (2nd M65) 44.40; 181st Mary Sanderson (3rd F50) 46.44. Cumulative after best 4 out of 5 races (top 10): SF: 1st Grace Baker, 2nd Jenna Levett; F50: 3rd Mary Sanderson; SM 7th Sean Parker-Harding, 8th Nickolaj Kennett. M45 5th Dave Turner; M55: 3rd Chris Brandt. Juniors: U11B: 1st Henry Cooke 7.56; 4th Charlie Cooke 8.50. Cumulative after best 4 out of 5 races (top 10): U11G: 5th Lucien Simkiss-Day (only 2 races), 6th Olivia Henham (only 2 races).

HASTINGS RUNNERS

There was a superb win in the most challenging course and weather conditions by Hastings Runners’ Will Withecombe in the latest East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League fixture hosted by Run Wednesdays.

He led the 308 strong field for most of the circa 5 mile race around Whitbread Hollow .

Runners had to endure a very strong headwind on the highest point of the course, as well as a treacherously muddy descent in the latter stages of the race which claimed many victims.

Veteran Martin Noakes staked a top 40 finish with a strong second half run in 37.10; followed in by Kevin Blowers 40.28; Claire Thomas 41.40; Neil Jeffries 42.22; Jane Coles 46.24; Jo Nevett 49.00; Paul Hope 49.03; Ruth Spiller 49.05; Piers Brunning 49.52; David Bratby 50.00; Sarah Marzaioli 54.18; Trish Audis 54.30; Yockie Richardson 60.32; Christine Sanderson 62.15; Sylvia Huggett 63.46; Jo Edwards 65.12; Irene Kitson 68.59.

Fielding 18 runners, Hastings Runners finished a creditable 9th out of 17 teams participating.

With five races completed out of the six-race series (best 4 scores to count), the club look certain to claim their fair share of age category awards with Will currently lying 2nd in the men’s senior rankings; Martin 2nd in the M55s; David 4th in M65s; Jane 3rd in the F55s; Trish 3rd in F65s; Sarah, Yockie and Christine lying 1-2-3 in the F70s. Meanwhile the Goodman brothers, Oliver and Finlay, who finished 2nd and 1st in the u11 and u15 races also look well placed for a high podium finish.

HY RUNNERS

It was another week of achievement for the red arrows of HY Runners as two members earned selection at county level.

Ben McCallion and William Carey have both been called up to represent Sussex at a 20 mile road race.

Both have had tremendous seasons and although 20 miles is a fresh event for them they boast half marathon personal best of 1:13:36 (Ben) and 1:14:45 (Will), both achieved at Goodwood – and selection at county level is no more than they deserve.

Meanwhile road race season is starting and the opening fixture in the calendar was held on Sunday at Goodwood – the Chichester PB 5k and 10k.

The route for the 5k is a lap and a bit of the Goodwood motor racing circuit, while the 10k involved about 3k of road and a couple of laps of the race circuit. The heavens treated the runners to some terrential downpours to go with 35mph winds.

In the 5k were Gary Foster and Shannon Hopkins Parry, both running competetively for the first time in almost six months.

Gary ran a tremendous race to finish in 15:51 for fourth place overall, while Shannon came home in 19:01, just 30 seconds off a PB and tenth female overall.

In the 10k young David Ervine was first over the line for HY in a commendable 35:45, followed shortly by Carl Adams in 36:27.

Dan Isted was home in 38:35 followed by Benji Symes in 39:05 (PB), Kelvin Howell 39:11(PB), Jamie Webb 38:19, Terry Puxty 39:28 (PB), Stacey Foster 40:12, Ollie Lockwood 41:39, John Badrock 40:15 (PB) and Deb Reed 50:23.

Penny Braker completed the Kingley Vale Half marathon in 2:18:11 – 21st female overall on a route that measured 14.1 miles and was very hilly and demanding.

Penny said: “It’s a first medal of the year for me. It was very hard work... the hills were gruesome, but we smashed it.”