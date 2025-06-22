Scots make triumphant return to defend Sea Angling Classic title

Last year’s Sea Angling Classic champions returned in style to retain their title in impressive fashion.

The trio of Stuart Cresswell, Steven Toner and William Kennedy aboard Bluefin outclassed the opposition by boating a two-day total of 1,956cm of the target species.

That was a huge 264cm ahead of second-placed Hot Pursuit, crewed by Adam Kirby, Dan Sissons and Peter Baker, closely followed by Jonathan and Joseph Challinor and Joel Cripps on Tequila, just 25cm behind.

Looby IV – with David Wilson, Jeremy Shutter, Stuart Jones and Matthew Wilcock aboard – came a creditable fourth, just 5cm behind with 1,662cm while Black Bridge’s Jack, Shane and Marcus Coombes with Harry Coles finished fifth.

The 30-plus boats fished a large area of the prolific Solent for five target species of bass, black bream, rays, tope and smoothhound on a catch, photograph and release basis – with the longest three fish of each species counting towards the final total each day. The overall length over two days determined the winners.

The Bluefin crew, who travelled down from Scotland for the third year running, took their share of the £65,000 prize table, including a cheque for £10,000 of Lowrance gear, Crewsaver champions-branded lifejackets, YETI custom painted gold winners’ tumblers and cool boxes, Mermaid gin and a Crewsaver boat, not to mention the coveted Sea Angling Classic trophy.

Bluefin skipper Stuart Cresswell – who became a grandfather this week – said: “Two-time champions does sound good. Everybody fishing here has made us feel so welcome; we really appreciate that. We have been here all week and people have helped us to know where to go and catch those fish.

“We are incredibly grateful to Lowrance, Crewsaver, Premier Marinas and YETI for sponsoring this event. It’s a big investment for us to come down and participate and we are really proud to win this again.”

William Kennedy said: “We came down and had a game plan with some marks we wanted to target, especially after a few days’ practice, but you never know how it will pan out until you get out there on the water.”

Part of that plan involved working out who was doing what on the boat and pulling together when needed.

Steven Toner added: “It is no exaggeration to say this competition really is all about teamwork – and this was a great team effort.”

Stuart continued: “Last year we won it thanks to our bass but really struggled with catching tope; this year it was the tope that really helped us win it.

“When Steve landed his 167cm tope on day two we knew we had a real chance of winning again, especially as we had another over 160cm.

“When we had a double shot of ray and tope towards the end of the competition we really felt that if we were beaten, it would have been down to amazing angling by another crew.

Runners up Hot Pursuit were magnanimous in defeat, with Adam Kirdy saying: “To be honest, we’d have been happy if we had come last. For us, it was all about fishing together as lifelong friends – that’s what gave us the most pleasure. When we get on that boat together it’s like old times.”

As records tumbled, it became apparent that this was the best year ever for the crews in the Sea Angling Classic. The event witnessed the biggest winning total, not one but five event record-busting tope which has stood since 2021 in addition to an event record smoothhound caught by Joseph Challinor.

In a spectacular prizegiving ceremony by event organiser Ross Honey in front of a giant wall of YETI coolboxes and hundreds of prizes in Premier Marina’s Port Solent, crews and individuals were honoured for their angling efforts.

He also spoke about the FreeSpirit boat project, was conceived to provide everyone, regardless of age or ability to access the ocean for leisure, wellbeing and sustainability projects. The boat is scheduled to arrive in Port Solent on July 25th for the build completion.

As defending champions, the Bluefin crew had kicked off proceedings by parading the trophy through Port Solent with the impressive sight and sound of the Batala Portsmouth band behind them while Express FM provided a musical backdrop throughout the proceedings.

Ross paid tribute to the marina staff, marshalls, helpers and, of course, the crews themselves, who really make the event – now in its fourth year – such a joy to be part of.

There were prizes for the top 15 boats along with the longest fish of species plus a handful of other crucial categories:

Longest bass: 70cm, Luke Mckell

Longest tope: 167cm, Adam Kirby

Longest smoothhound: 129cm, Jonathan Challinor

Longest ray: 67cm, Gareth Protheroe

Longest black bream: 39cm, Matthew Wilcock

Best Lady: Caroline Mckell, Squidward III, 1,061cm

Best Junior: Toby Challinor, Crewsaver I, 570cm

Best Small Boat (6.5m and under): Squidly Diddly, Steve & Jeanette Stefanou, 1,123cm

Best-Placed Yamaha-Powered Boat: Black Bridge, Jack, Shane & Marcus Coombes, Harvey Coles