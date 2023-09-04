Sea The Stars colt and valuable maiden stakes are star attractions at Goodwood

The first of two midweek meetings this month at Goodwood arrives on Tuesday with a competitive seven-race card as the summer evening’s draw in.

Racing gets under way at 1.35 at Goodwood, with the meeting rounding off at 5.05 and all seven races are being shown live on Racing TV.

Up first is a Class 5 handicap for horses four-years-old and older, ran over a distance of 1m3f. Mount Olympus has won two of his three starts since switching to the Alan King yard but faces a 7lb hike in the weights here following his most recent win at Leicester. Lhebayab arrives at Goodwood seeking a hat trick after successive wins at Bath and the in-form Eagle One cannot be discounted either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second race of the afternoon at 2.10 is offering some very attractive prize money - £15,000 to the winner - for a maiden race for some potential staying horses further down the line.

They race at Goodwood on Tuesday afternoon | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Sea The Stars cold Caviar Heights, who cost 300,000gns at the sales, rates highly here and will have title-chasing jockey Oisin Murphy aboard for trainer Andrew Balding. Honest Desire, another well-bred colt of superstar sire Frankel, will line up here on his first racecourse start and will have plenty of eyes on him for the Godolphin yard, William Buick riding too.

Race three is a 6f nursery sprint for two-year-old’s, with Pink Satin looking the class act of the field having finished first and second in two starts, added to having a 5lb claiming jockey on board at Goodwood. Make it Easy drops back into nursery company having failed to fire up in trip and should be in the frame here but Pink Satin rates as a good pick.

The midway point of the card at 3.20 sees trainer Charlie Johnston aim to win the Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap for a fourth time, sending Pont Aelus to Goodwood again having scored over course and distance in June. Novel Legend’s last run at Newbury has been boosted immensely with Sweet William’s second in the Ebor at York last month and rates as the main danger here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glorious Breeze looks the one to beat in race five on the card at 3.55, winning twice at Windsor so far this season and securing a third place finish at Ascot last time out. Former course and distance winner Whenthedealinsdone should have something to say here, as should Some Nightmare, who is dropping down in grade after some less than notable runs in the season’s Racing League.

The penultimate race at 4.30 looks to be all about King Lear, who got his first career win last time out at Nottingham for the George Boughey yard. Recently gelded Believe In Stars is perhaps the main threat but King Lear will be a heavy favourite to take the win.

Finally, the card rounds off at 5.05 with a 12-runner handicap over six furlongs. The lightly-raced Aplomb was an eyecatcher when runner up at Redcar last month, , while course winner Mister Bluebird could run him close.

Goodwood selections - Tuesday

1.35 - Lhebayab

2.10 - Caviar Heights

2.45 - Pink Satin

3.20 - Novel Legend

3.55 - Glamorous Breeze

4.30 - King Lear