Selsey motorcycle racer makes history as first woman to finish Africa Eco Race unassisted

Local motorcycle racer Stephanie Rowe has made history by becoming the first woman ever to finish the Africa Eco Race in the gruelling malle moto category — a feat that pushes the limits of endurance, skill, and mental toughness.

The Africa Eco Race, follows the original route of the legendary Paris-Dakar Rally. Starting in Monaco, riders cross Europe and board a ferry to North Africa, then race through Morocco, Western Sahara, and Mauritania, before finishing at the iconic Lac Rose (Pink Lake) in Dakar, Senegal. The event covers around 6,500 kilometres over 12 days, traversing rocky mountain trails, dunes, camel grass plains and dry lakebeds.

But what sets Stephanie’s accomplishment apart is not just completing the rally — it’s the category she raced in. Malle moto is the most extreme form of rally raid: riders compete without a support team, carrying only what they can fit in a metal case, including tools and spare parts. They must maintain their own bikes, navigate each stage solo, and camp each night in the desert, often with just a few hours of sleep before the next day’s early start.

“It’s you, your bike, your tools and the desert — no backup, no mechanics, no luxuries. Just pure adventure ” Stephanie said.

Prize Giving Ceremony

Her journey to this point has been one of grit and determination. From teaching motorcycling locally to racing enduro events across Europe, Stephanie has steadily climbed the ranks of off-road competition. Finishing the Africa Eco Race in malle moto is a major milestone in her mission to reach the ultimate goal: competing in the legendary Dakar Rally.

Now, she’s setting her sights on making that dream a reality.

“I’m currently seeking support from local businesses and sponsors to help fund my Dakar Rally campaign,” she explained. “It’s a huge step up, both logistically and financially, but I believe with my experience, determination, and community behind me, I can do it.”

Businesses interested in supporting Stephanie’s journey or learning more about sponsorship opportunities can reach out via [email protected]