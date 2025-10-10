Following the success of Chichester Runners juniors – as reported last week – it was the turn of the seniors to complete the programme at the Sussex cross country relay championships at Goodwood.

And there was a clutch of further medals for the club.

The under-17s were running alongside the seniors over a 4k lap. In the women’s race, it was soon evident the Sussex under-17s are going to be a force this season by occupying three of the top five places – with Chichester gaining well deserved silver medals behind new county champions Eastbourne.

Elodie Hill and Rose Pemberton put Chichester in a good position after the first two laps before handing over to Molly Smithers who sped round the tough, undulating course to record a time of 13min 49sec, the fastest by an under-17 on the day.

The start of the senior men's race with Ben Stewart leading the pack for Chichester's U17s - picture by Kate Felus

Also up with the leaders were Chichester’s seniors with Charlotte Reading and Ela Pemberton well up but unable to score as a last minute injury meant that in-form Rachel Laurie could not run the final leg.

With teams in all three veteran age groups, the over-55s excelled with silver medals thanks to Anne-Marie Cutler, Carol Gilmour and Sue Barty with reserves Sue Baker and Martine Wisdom also running well.

The over-35s were just outside the medals with Sophie Barrett, Nichola Fair and Helen Tupsy while the over 45s gave a good account of themselves thanks to Lisa Pemberton, Elaine Cruttenden and Martine Wisdom.

In the men’s race the Chichester under-17s stole a march on the seniors, Ben Stewart giving them a fine start with a 12.39 clocking for the 4k lap, Chichester’s fastest by any runner on the day.

With 800m specialist Harry Dunne keeping the team in touch on leg two, Stanley Wilkes made no mistake on the final leg to finish runners-up to county champions Eastbourne, well in front of third-placed Brighton Phoenix.

Kai Lendrum posted a good time as reserve as did Harry Cruttenden running for the senior B team with David Lewis, Reece Hanson and Sam Long.

It was youth to the fore for Chichester senior A team with all four runners still in the U20 age group. Noah Collins, Ethan Hill, Will Bailey and Josh Collins all had consistent times to finish a promising 6th place overall.

There were two more team medals from the veteran age groups.

Jon Grave and Matt Jolly gave the over-40s a fine start on the opening two legs with two of the top five times of the day. Nicholas Minter and Rob Stapely made no mistake with solid runs to gain team bronze.

There was strength in depth for the over-45s with Steve Edwards gving the A team a fine start with a 14.47 clocking while Tim Brown, Joe Turner and Kevan Watkins ensured team silver behind a strong Steyning quartet.

The B team finished fifth thanks to Sean Rainey, Mike Moorcroft, Roderick Smith and Andrew Wingham. For the over-60s David Phizackerly and Dave Reading ran well to complete Chichester’s fine turnout of 80-plus runners.