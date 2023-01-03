Rob Cross was knocked out in the last 16 in his bid for a second Cazoo World Darts Championship title.

Rob Cross in action at the 2023 Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace | Picture: PDC - Kieran Cleeves

The world number six from St Leonards lost by four sets to two against Chris Dobey in a high-quality encounter at London's Alexandra Palace last Friday evening.

Cross averaged 100.02, hit seven 180s and had a checkout percentage of 36.7, yet it wasn't enough to defeat an inspired opponent who averaged 102.13.

The 2018 champion clinched the opening set by three legs to one, yet incredibly lost the second 3-0 despite averaging almost 119 over those three legs.

Rob Cross bowed out in the last 16 at Alexandra Palace | Picture: PDC - Kieran Cleeves

Cross took the third set 3-0 to forge ahead again, but a spectacular 170 outshot helped Dobey claim the fourth set 3-2 to level the match at two sets each.

Bedlington thrower Dobey, ranked 21st, went on to pocket the fifth set 3-1 and the sixth set 3-2 to complete what he described as the best win of his career.

Cross got to the last-16 stage by seeing off 28th-ranked Mervyn King by four sets to one in round three the previous afternoon.

It was another strong showing from the Players Championship Finals runners-up, who averaged 99.13, landed five 180s and had a checkout percentage of 43.3.

Cross took the opening eight legs while denying King a single dart at a double and although King opened his account with a 136 finish, Cross claimed the next leg for a three-set lead.

King produced a 12-darter en route to winning the fourth set 3-1 only for two-time European Championship winner Cross to land the fifth set by the same margin to secure victory.

