Skelton shines in Northern Ireland

Hastings Runners' Ross Skelton completed in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon on Sunday, August 25.

Ross crossed the line in 20th place out of more than 3000 runners. His time was an impressive 1:06.17.

This race is Northern Ireland’s only world athletics elite road race and finishes on the Chaine Memorial Road.

This course offers impressive views of the Antrim coastline and is the world's second fastest half marathon in 2023.

Ross Skelton at Antrim.

Ross said: "It was a very windy wet weekend so the conditions were very challenging. It was my first elite race in a while so great to be mixing it up with international level athletes again.

"This race was a nice stepping stone for me and I’m heading in the right direction for some big goals I have for next year.I have the vitality 10k in a few weeks time working on some short distances heading into my next half marathon."

The HY AC coaches have been hard at work on track sessions and road sessions alike, we have the Battle 10k, Rye 5k and the Folkestone Half Marathon coming up over the next month.

Keep your eyes peeled for the HY Athletes over the coming weeks.