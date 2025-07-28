Snooker legend Jimmy White is coming to Bexhill

Snooker legend Jimmy White stars at an exhibition night this Saturday (August 2), at O’Sullivans Snooker Club in Bexhill.

Entry is from 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.

The “WhirlWind Of London Town” is breezing in and a limited number of tickets remain available.

Entry is £30 and there’s a raffle, memorabilia, a chance for photos and autographs, and Jimmy will perform some trick shots and do a Q&A.

For ticket information, contact the club on 07880 281145 or email: [email protected] – or you can pop into the club to purchase a ticket.