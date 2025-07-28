Snooker legend Jimmy White is coming to Bexhill

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Jul 2025, 08:40 BST
Snooker legend Jimmy White stars at an exhibition night this Saturday (August 2), at O’Sullivans Snooker Club in Bexhill.

Entry is from 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.

The “WhirlWind Of London Town” is breezing in and a limited number of tickets remain available.

Entry is £30 and there’s a raffle, memorabilia, a chance for photos and autographs, and Jimmy will perform some trick shots and do a Q&A.

For ticket information, contact the club on 07880 281145 or email: [email protected] – or you can pop into the club to purchase a ticket.

