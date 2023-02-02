A 24-hour snooker marathon in aid of Dave Morgan and Macmillan Cancer Support was held at Pulborough Sports & Social Club.

Dave Morgan with former snooker world champion Judd Trump

Participants included the Pulborough C snooker team, Dave’s wife Kirsty, their children Iris and Rory, Dave’s parents Margaret and Paul, and his sister Laura, who gave an emotional opening speech.

Dave, who is suffering from cancer, is a talented snooker player and the sport has played such an important part in all the lives of his family.

Dave would have loved to have been at the event, but was unable to attend because travelling by car is too painful and uncomfortable for him.

The Pulborough C team who took part in the 24-hour snooker marathon in honour of Dave Morgan

Competitions ran throughout the night and tournaments being played included Highest Break, Six Reds, Highest Number of Flukes and Fastest Colours Clearance.

Other runners and riders were numerous players from the Pulborough B team and Horsham Club B’s Darren Jordan.

Dinner was served on Saturday evening thanks to Dulio from the Mamma Mia restaurant in Steyning.

The marathon plodded into the early hours of Sunday. A couple of the players had to rest eyelids in a comfortable chair.

Grant Moyse of the Horsham Club arrived on Sunday morning and the weary souls who had been on night watch were relieved of duty.

Dominic Wakefield, the captain of Dave’s old team Horsham Club Wanderers, took to the green baize for a couple of hours.

Juliet Nicholson arrived with breakfast for the players courtesy of Jonny at The Lazy Brunch in Worthing. Later Sue White came with sandwiches and cakes.

With 5pm approaching, the raffle was drawn, including prizes from the recent Masters event at Alexandra Palace.

The 5pm finish was followed by a speech by Dave’s father Paul, who thanked everyone who had supported the marathon, donated to the JustGiving page and left messages.

Special thanks went to Pulborough Sports & Social Club and Horsham & District Snooker League and all who attended.

