Worthing Thunder gained revenge over Solent Kestrels for a defeat earlier in the season when they beat them at the Thunderdome – in front of their biggest crowd of the season.

Having lost in Eastleigh just before Christmas Thunder needed this victory for pride and also to confirm a second-place league finish before the post season play-offs.

Thunder put in a top all-round team performance to gain a comprehensive win by 81-62 to send the crowd home happy.

It means Thunder will have home advantage in the quarter-final and, if winning that, the semi-final as well before hopefully going to the final in Manchester at the end of April.

Worthing Thunder take on Solent Kestrels at the Thunderdome | Picture: Gary Robinson

Thunder came out of the blocks quickly taking an early lead but Kestrels were showing why they have been on a great run by digging in. Thunder were up by 19-14 at the first break.

Thunder increased the lead in the second period as their aggressive play paid off.

A lead of 40-29 at the halfway stage was ideal for Thunder and as every member of the squad was performing at the highest level, the crowd was certainly enjoying the evening.

The third period saw Thunder hit the biggest lead of the game at 53-32.

In complete control Thunder inevitably began to slow but with a third break lead of 58-46 it was still a comfortable looking lead.

The final ten minutes saw Thunder introduce the bench as victory was assured.

The side finished in style with an array of dunks,treys and great team ball.

The final score of 81-62 helped erase the defeat early in the season.

All players did well – Ronald, Hafeez, Tom and David led the scoring with Andre and OJ defending the rim well.

Andre and David’s numerous assists showed how the team play worked against the tough physical play of Solent.

Thunder return to the Thunderdome this Saturday for the last home league fixture of the season when Bradford Dragons visit (7.30pm).