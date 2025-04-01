Southwater Club are winners of Horsham 5s Dart League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With just one game of the season remaining, Southwater Club B are champions after an 8-0 whitewash of The Windmill, who are relegated.

Dave Lennon and Barry Dumbrill hit consolation 180s, and Fran Pickett responded with one for Southwater.

The Shelley Arms A will be runners-up after a 4-4 draw with Southwater Club A, for whom Steve Haughton and Dan Bland had 118 out shots.

Despite a creditable result, Southwater will also drop to the B Division. Ashington Club will end the season in third place.

The cheque presentation to Caroline Paul from Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School

The B Division title will go down to the last game after leaders The Plough lost 5-3 to Slinfold CC.

Second-placed Shelley Arms C beat team mates Shelley Arms B 6-2. The top two face each other next week in the final game, with The Shelley C's needing to win 7-1 to pinch the top spot. The Malt Shovel were at home to The White Horse and were comfortable 6-2 winners.

There was a presentation of a cheque for £5000 to Caroline Paul of Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School on behalf of The Horsham 5s Dart League, The H&W Dart League, Southwater Summer Dart League, and The H&W Pentathlon.

The Horsham 5s raised £1215.92 of the total. The cheque was presented on behalf of the league by chairman Steve Collins. Thank you to all those who contributed.

Shelley Arms B and Shelley Arms C

The Southwater Summer League, which is played on Thursdays, is holding its AGM on Thursday, April 17, at Southwater Club at 8.30pm. Any team wishing to enter or wanting more details, please contact Terry Thornton.

RESULTS – A Division: Southwater Club A 4 The Shelley Arms A 4; The Windmill 0 Southwater Club B 8; Ashington Club - Bye. B Division: The Malt Shovel 6 The White Horse 2; The Plough 3 Slinfold CC 5; The Shelley Arms B 2 The Shelley Arms C 6.

180s: Barry Dumbrill - The Windmill; Dave Lennon The Windmill; Fran Pickett - Southwater Club B. 100+ Finishes: Steve Haughton Southwater Club A 118. Dan Bland - Southwater Club A 118.