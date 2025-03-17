Fontwell Racecourse hosts a St Patrick's Day card this afternoon in Sussex with a competitive six-race offering for punters heading to the track.

The action gets under way at 2.02pm with a class four maiden hurdle over two and a half miles before coming to a close at 4.55pm with a five-runner bumper contest - a flat race over jumps rules.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a full preview of the Fontwell card on Monday courtesy of Racing TV, who have the latest Grand National free bets offers ahead of the showpiece race next month.

The first race of the afternoon sees a field of ten head to the start for the maiden hurdle in class four (2.02) and Sussex trainers Gary and Josh Moore have a strong hand in the opener with Le Galli Bier, a 14-length second for his new team on debut three weeks ago but could well come on for that run. John The Spark rates the main danger if he can reproduce the pick of his Irish form, now in the hands of Karen Jewell.

A small field of five will tackle the two miles and a furlong handicap chase in class four to mark the second race of the day (2.37). The Warren Greatrex-trained A Moments Madness looks the one to beat here, a runner-up on his sole start in Irish point-to-points and remains open to improvement in this sphere off the back of a wind operation. Davidoc heads up the dangers off a two-month break.

Another five-runner contest is race three of the day (3.12) and the lightly-raced Onewaywest is one who appears to be on the up, splitting two subsequent winners on his last run. The well-handicapped Lunar Sovereign rates the main danger, having left the Dan Skelton yard and now in the hands of Sophie Leech.

A return to hurdling could be of benefit to Proper Twelve as he lines up for the Anthony Honeyball team in race four (3.47) having had two less than ideal runs over fences, unseating at the first and also being slammed into the first fence on his previous starts, but is now 1lb lower in the weights than when scoring over hurdles back in May 2023.

Hobbs Delight looks the one to beat in the penultimate race of the afternoon (4.20) eased 1lb in the weights having been badly hampered when sixth in a Uttoxeter handicap on his last run, while the finale of the meeting (4.55) can head the way of the Honeyball-trained Arfusgal, second in a Newbury bumper in December and is entitled to improve here off the back of that run.

Fontwell selections - Monday

2.02 - Le Galli Bier

2.37 - A Moments Madness

3.12 - Onewaywest

3.47 - Proper Twelve

4.20 - Hobbs Delight

4.55 - Arfusgal