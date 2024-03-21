Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staying local with a popular annual event were those taking part in the Steyning Stinger.

The Steyning Stinger is a hilly cross-country run through the South Downs between Steyning, Storrington and Shoreham, with a range of distances to chose from.

In the half, Neil and Kirsty Phillpot finished in 2:07:18 and 2:07:20 respectively.

Carlos at Eastbourne | Submitted

In the 30k, Phil Wallek finished in 2:34:09 and Oliver Day in 2:57:14. And in the marathon, Mark Nicholls finished in 4:05:55, and Flic Archer in 4:43:55.

Elsewhere, Isabelle Henton secured a PB at the Cambridge Half Marathon, finishing in 2:05:47.