Steyning, Cambridge and Eastbourne races test Burgess Hill Runners
Staying local with a popular annual event were those taking part in the Steyning Stinger.
The Steyning Stinger is a hilly cross-country run through the South Downs between Steyning, Storrington and Shoreham, with a range of distances to chose from.
In the half, Neil and Kirsty Phillpot finished in 2:07:18 and 2:07:20 respectively.
In the 30k, Phil Wallek finished in 2:34:09 and Oliver Day in 2:57:14. And in the marathon, Mark Nicholls finished in 4:05:55, and Flic Archer in 4:43:55.
Elsewhere, Isabelle Henton secured a PB at the Cambridge Half Marathon, finishing in 2:05:47.
Carlos Reyes finished first for BHR in the Eastbourne Half, in 1:49:52. He was followed by Rainer Hirt (2:23:27) and Hugh Stevenage (3:10:26).