Stories behind the Bognor Prom 10k - including the 84-year-old running 20 months after open heart surgery

The 27th Bognor Prom 10k was a hit with runners and spectators as a field of just over 2,000 took part.

Runners congregated in West Park ready for the main event at 10:30am, but there was the small matter of 200 four to 14-year-olds completing the fun run to deal with first.

Once that had finished the runners lined up in Silverston Avenue ready to head off. Conditions were perfect – and it showed with some really quick times.

A terrific Tone Zone turnout for the Bognor Prom 10k | Photo by Epic Action Imagery (www.epicactionimagery.com)

Sussex ace Paul Navesey took the honours with a sprint finish to blast past Patrick Martin and finish in a time of 31:54, just six seconds ahead of runner-up Martin.

Matt McDaniel completed the podium in 32:28. In the women’s race Kate Drew took the honours with a fantastic time of 34:43, just a minute outside the course record. Cassie Thorp took second in 35:37 with Nikki Moxham third in 37:45.

Team prizes were taken home by Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners. In the men’s race Sean Power, Jack Penfold and Christo Oosthuizen were the first three home; in the women’s race it was Jess Thomson, Juliet Stallard and Sarah Zacal.

In the age categories Mike Houston and Stallard won the male and female V40 category. The V50 prizes were taken home by Oosthuizen and April Martin. V60 was won by Richard Miles and Helen Dean and the V70+ honours were claimed by Martin Fallows and Yian Solomon.

Former open heart surgery patient Raymond Blackwell, right, with daughter Julie Little and grandson Josh Little

All in all the event showed why it is one of the south’s favourite races.

by JACK PENFOLD

RAYMOND’S RACE DETERMINATION

The Bognor Prom 10k was a special day for one local 84-year-old runner – and a family affair to boot.

Paul Navesey (white) is about to launch his sprint finish to blast past Patrick Martin and win the Prom 10k

Raymond Blackwell, who lives in Felpham, had his daughter and grandson for company – in a race he did not think he’d be able to run.

Daughter Julie Little, who came from her home in Hertfordshire to run with him, said: “My dad underwent open heart surgery 20 months ago and didn’t think he’d run this deferred race from the 2020 lockdown.

"But he started to train once he felt well enough and completing the race was a great achievement.”

Raymond finished the race 1.27.45, a few minutes after Julie, 59, who crossed the line in 1.24.52.

Completing the generational treble was her son Josh Little, 28, who travelled from his home in London for the race,and did it in 48.30.

This was Raymond’s 14th Bognor 10k, Julie's thid and Josh’s first.

Julie added: “My dad and I were due to do this race in 2020 but the 2020 and 2021 races were cancelled due to lockdowns.

"In September 2021 my dad had open heart surgery - something discovered during the pandemic.

“His recovery has been slow with complications but he was adamant he wanted to get fit to do this deferred race.

"Last year he was not well enough so we deferred to this year. He’s done so well to get fit again for it.”

TONE ZONE TURN OUT IN FORCE

The Bognor Prom 10k was the home race for Tone Zone Runners – and they turned out in huge numbers for it.

More than 100 of them ran in almost perfect conditions, with spectators out in force to give them an extra push.

Sean Power flew back from Denmark to run before jetting back on Monday morning. He came away with an outstanding 33min 25sec, placing him seventh.

Jack Penfold was next home in 12th place off the back of the London Marathon – just like Christo Oosthuizen, who ran a great time of 36:31, first in his category.

That trio’s finishes secured the men’s team prize.

Byron Kearns finished in 38.01, Ryan Meager ran his first race for the club and finished in 38:48. Mark Phillips (39:08) James Gerard (39:27) Chris Crouch (39:38) finished ahead of Peter Lee who was pacing 40 minutes.

Jake Warner ran a new PB of 41:09 ahead of the club’s first lady Jess Thomson, running 41:47. Jess, Juliet Stallard (42:47, first in category) and Sarah Zacal (45:21) won the ladies’ team prize.

Lee Boniface (41:26), Guy Robson (41:49) and Adan Woodruff (42:00) were next and Steven Wright, in his first race for the club, finishing in 43:10 just ahead of Gary Macey (43:24), Frazer Deans (43:26) and Paul Jarvis (43:36).

Nathan Bilham ran 44:02 while Alan Coombs ran a PB of 44:11. Callum Strowger donned the blue and orange vest for the first time and finished in a PB of 44:14 ahead of the 45 minute pacer Mark Green.

John Williams finished in 45:56, Gary Griffiths in 46:23 and Jon Comins who recorded a new PB of 46.25.

The 50-minute pacer was Tone Zone veteran Marc Annals, and finishing ahead of him was Josey Faggetter (46:33) Richard Bentley (47:18) David Maltby (47:51), Emma Smith (48:50) and Guy Hodgson (48:54). Richard Forward just missed the 50-minute cut by nine seconds.

Lee Hayward ran a new PB of 50:34, Allen Porter ran 50:37, Andrew Stubbington 50:53. Then came a big wave of blue and orange Alan Yonge (52:08) Neil Pacey (52:21) Wayne Keel (52:34), Susi Briggs (52:39 PB), Emma Strange (52:39), Rebecca Nicholl (52:55), Stephen Manning (53:07) and Ian Ashberry (53:08). Garry Gaskin finished in 53:50.

Emma Tidmarsh finished in 54:05. Mchael Forsdyke ran a 54:24 just ahead of Rodney Morley in 54:32 who ensured he stayed ahead of Stuart Thomson the 55 minute pacer on the day. Anthony Wills ran a PB of 55:14 ahead of Charlotte Tennant in 56:18. Lucy-Jayne Isitt (53:36) was just 20 seconds ahead of Shaun Smart who swapped 2 wheels for 2 legs on the day.

Andrew Medlock finished in 57:13 just ahead of birthday girl Kirstee Porter in 57:15 who was accompanied by her good friend Karen Vilday. Katie Benham finished in 58:14, just ahead of husband and wife Marlena and Lee Clark. Stephen Brown finished in 58:30 followed by Claire Halligan (58:33) Debi Haddleton (58:37), Steve Lee (58:37) Mike James (58:38) and Head Coach Keith Hardwell who was the 1 hour pacer on the day.

Rob Catlin (58:51), Amanada Alphonso (59:37) and Louise Maddison (59:38) finished behind Keith but managed to break the hour mark. Leonie Ranson finished in 1:01:28 just past the hour mark.

Beth Suter ran with training partner Lizzie Bilham who was running her first race for the club and the pair finished in 1:04:27 and 1:05:00 respectively, fellow training partner Sue Woodruff dropped a pace bomb in the last straight but couldn’t quite overtake Lizzie in the final stretch.

Sarah Spurr was spurred onto the finish but the spectators and finished in 1:05:12 a minute ahead of good friend Lesley Ward. Jess Dyer ran with Drew Kelly and the pair finished in 1:07. Lyn Jordan recorded a new PB of 1:08, accompanied by Holly Davis in her first race for the club after taking up running this year and Nicki Hodge.

Carrie Oakley finished in 1:08 ahead of Mother and Daughter Duo Carole and Emma Parncutt in 1:09. Alan Haskell also ran with his daughter and finished in 1:10 just ahead of Tina Ede. Dawn Thackray finished in 1:12 followed by Paul Hackett and Karen Butcher (1:13). Terri Sansom, Sarah Ashberry and Sue Hayward finished in 1:18 two minutes ahead of good friends Jayne Marshall, Rebecca Sleet, Grace Stannard and Nicky Ramsey in 1 hours 20 minutes.