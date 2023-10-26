Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thunder travelled to face defending league champions Hemel Storm with a depleted squad after Clay Wright and John Fairbairn were unable to play.

With only eight players in the squad it was always going to be a tough ask against the Storm on their home court and so it proved.

To Thunder’s credit they gave their all and showed some good moments in front of a packed arena.

Worthing Thunder in recent Kitking Trophy action against Brighton | Picture: Gary Robinson

Hemel came out of the blocks quickly playing fast attacking ball and were soon in a commanding position.

Thunder’s only lead of the game came with Ishmael Fontaine’s first points giving Thunder a 2-0 lead but as the first quarter went on it was obvious that Thunder were in for a tough afternoon. With the home side leading 25-13 at the end of quarter one, it was not looking good.

The second period was similar as Hemel were roared on by their fans. The lead ballooned to 20 points at the halfway stage (50-30) with Thunder trying to defend stubbornly.

Daniel Johnson-Thompson was having a good game but had been called for three fouls by the interval. Tom Ward and Hafeez Abdul were working hard but it was Hemel in command.

Thunder battled hard in the third period and took the ten minutes by three points. Again Johnson-Thompson was showing what a good player he is and with Tyler Fairbairn coming off the bench to good effect Thunder were showing the home fans the game was not over.

At the third break Hemel still held the lead by 17 points (69-52) - not as dominant as they had looked earlier.

The final period again saw a battling performance from Thunder but tiredness was becoming a big factor.

The much larger Hemel players began to control the game again and as time ran out the points difference increased.

The final score of 93-71 was a little flattering for the home side and Thunder came away knowing they had given their all.