Stradivarius at Royal Ascot in 21 pictures - but will the superstar come to Goodwood?

The four-time winner of the Goodwood Cup may still have one last crack at the race - which takes place on the first day of Glorious, Tuesday, July 26. Although there was no fairytale Acot win for the John Gosden-trained, Frankie Dettori-ridden crowd favourite he ran a good race and might have won had he not got boxed in mid-race.
Connections have not ruled out a final trip to Goodwood where he could go for an amazing FIFTH Goodwod Cup - no horse before Stradivarius had won more than three. After Thursday's Ascot contest, Goodwood tweeted: "Brave run from Stradivarius at Royal Ascot today! Fingers crossed he makes his final racecourse appearance bidding for a historic fifth Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup."