Stradivarius was third in the 2022 Ascot Gold Cup / Pictures: Malcolm Wells

Stradivarius at Royal Ascot in 21 pictures - but will the superstar come to Goodwood?

He finished third on his final trip to Royal Ascot - but superstar stayer Stradivarius may have one more big day at the races in him.. at Glorious Goodwood.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 12:33 pm

The four-time winner of the Goodwood Cup may still have one last crack at the race - which takes place on the first day of Glorious, Tuesday, July 26. Although there was no fairytale Acot win for the John Gosden-trained, Frankie Dettori-ridden crowd favourite he ran a good race and might have won had he not got boxed in mid-race.

Connections have not ruled out a final trip to Goodwood where he could go for an amazing FIFTH Goodwod Cup - no horse before Stradivarius had won more than three. After Thursday's Ascot contest, Goodwood tweeted: "Brave run from Stradivarius at Royal Ascot today! Fingers crossed he makes his final racecourse appearance bidding for a historic fifth Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup."

1.

Stradivarius was third in the 2022 Ascot Gold Cup / Pictures: Malcolm Wells

Photo Sales

2.

Stradivarius was third in the 2022 Ascot Gold Cup / Pictures: Malcolm Wells

Photo Sales

3.

Stradivarius was third in the 2022 Ascot Gold Cup / Pictures: Malcolm Wells

Photo Sales

4.

Stradivarius was third in the 2022 Ascot Gold Cup / Pictures: Malcolm Wells

Photo Sales
Frankie Dettori
Next Page
Page 1 of 5