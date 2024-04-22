Sun shines for Marine Gardens Bowling Club's new season-SSX
The new season at Marine Gardens Bowling Club started off in sunshine although accompanied by a cool northerly wind.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A total of 48 members made up six rinks and encouraged by a few non-playing members an enjoyable afternoon's play ensued.
Top rink honours went to Roy Mills, Phil Tester, Ken Leadbetter and Graeme Poole. The main award of the afternoon went to Roger Parrish who won the inaugural Spider competition.
We now look forward to a season of fixtures uninterrupted by poor weather!