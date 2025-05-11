Sunshine and steady breezes bring visitors and racers to Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club

A weekend of sailing under blue skies and with steady breezes was completed at the Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

On Saturday the club held an open day for visitors to view the facilities, find out about sailing and have a taster session in a dinghy.

Hugh Ashford, Eric Petersen, Melanie Clark and Philip Blurton were kept busy taking visitors sailing in Vision dinghies, and other club members supported with registration, drinks, cakes, beach duties, and safety cover in the club’s powerboats.

The day was also supported by the Hastings Sea Cadets who helped on the beach and enjoyed rides in the dinghies and powerboats.

An exciting sail for visitors to the club

Vice Commodore Lily Share said: “The day was a great success thanks to the efforts of lots of our members and the help of the Hastings Sea Cadets. It was fantastic hearing about everyone’s taster sails and to see just how infectious an enthusiasm for sailing can be!”

The day also saw one of the remaining places purchased for beginner sail training in September and one visitor joined on the spot as a new club member.

Sailing continued on Sunday with the start of the Early Summer Series. A steady easterly force four in warm sunshine made for champagne racing conditions.

Twenty sailors in 15 boats launched to race and two more took themselves on a sail-away to the pier and back. What appeared to be a simple upwind downwind course caused confusion in the first race amongst the Laser Handicap Fleet. Three sailors realised they had not sailed the correct course and retired from the race, forfeiting what would have been the top places.

Hastings Sea Cadets enjoy a ride in a powerboat

This moved others up the pecking order with Roy Sandford (Laser 4.7) taking first; David Caffrey (Laser Radial) was second and Conor Byrne (Laser Radial) third.

In the second race the familiar leaders were taking the top spots again, and this time sailing the correct course. Melanie Clark (Laser 4.7) was first, Matthew Wiseman (Laser 4.7) second and Sandford third; Sandford leads the Series overall.

In the General Handicap Fleet it was a race apiece for Richard & Sue Morley (Buzz) and Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz). And in the Catamaran Handicap Fleet it was one first for Simon Terry & Joe Lancaster (Dart 16) and one for Maurice and Janey Nash (Dart 16).

Three boats stayed out for the Sovereign Handicap race which pitted boats of all types against each other. Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) lead the series; Sergio Velluti & Trevor Beale (Dart 16) are second and Juan Ces (Hobie 14) third. A number of rule infringements during the day’s racing triggered the RYA arbitration process once ashore. Led by the club’s Principal Race Officer, Richard Morley, the session helped sailors understand how they had infringed the rules and what to do to get them right next time.

Heading out to sea with a club visitor.

The club looked back on a superbly successful weekend that had provided opportunities for club members and visitors to sail, learn more about sailing and enjoy the club’s camaraderie and love of the sea.