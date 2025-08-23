Super Saturday at Goodwood - 42 photos of horses, racegoers and more on the South Downs

Day two of three at the racecourse’s extended weekend fixture brought wins for Wetsand, Darkness, Prince of the Seas, Just Keep Flying, Pink Lily, Miss Alpilles and Queen All Star.

There was the usual array of free entertainment for racegoers of all ages and you can see Clive Bennett’s pictures from a super Saturday on this page and those linked – or just on the single page if you’re on the Observer app.

See Friday’s racing and fireworks in video and pictures here and don’t forget, Sunday’s racing is the highlight of the weekend – headlined by the Group 2 Celebration Mile, in which Jonquil, Persica, Make Me King, Saqqara Sands, Ice Max, Arisaig and Balmacara will go for the big prize.

1 . Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture pictures by Clive Bennett (49).JPG Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture pictures by Clive Bennett (51).JPG Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture pictures by Clive Bennett (1).JPG Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett