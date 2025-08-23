Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture 2025placeholder image
Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture 2025

Super Saturday at Goodwood - 42 photos of horses, racegoers and more on the South Downs

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 22:07 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 22:12 BST
Goodwood’s bank holiday extravaganza continued in fine style as a large crowd enjoyed a heady mix of racing and family entertainment.

Day two of three at the racecourse’s extended weekend fixture brought wins for Wetsand, Darkness, Prince of the Seas, Just Keep Flying, Pink Lily, Miss Alpilles and Queen All Star.

There was the usual array of free entertainment for racegoers of all ages and you can see Clive Bennett’s pictures from a super Saturday on this page and those linked – or just on the single page if you’re on the Observer app.

See Friday’s racing and fireworks in video and pictures here and don’t forget, Sunday’s racing is the highlight of the weekend – headlined by the Group 2 Celebration Mile, in which Jonquil, Persica, Make Me King, Saqqara Sands, Ice Max, Arisaig and Balmacara will go for the big prize.

1. Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture pictures by Clive Bennett (49).JPG

Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

2. Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture pictures by Clive Bennett (51).JPG

Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

3. Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture pictures by Clive Bennett (1).JPG

Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

4. Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture pictures by Clive Bennett (50).JPG

Saturday at the Goodwood August bank holiday fixture 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

