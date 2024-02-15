Super subs help Worthing Thunder to thrilling win at Newcastle
Thunder’s Ishmael Fontaine viewed his side’s victory as “the product of hard work” as Thunder exacted revenge for their overtime defeat a fortnight ago.
Fontaine, who shot 4-6 from the perimeter, said: “The game was fun. Our points spread was healthy. When we move the ball well, we are difficult to defend.”
Fontaine came joint second in scoring, tying on 14 with captain Hafeez Abdul and Tyler Fairbairn. Daniel Johnson-Thompson starred against his old side with a double-double in points and rebounds, leading Thunder with 18-points.
Despite leading large swathes of the match, Thunder found themselves five adrift entering the last 10-minutes.
The Tyneside team, without other scoring heavyweight Justin Hopkins, found themselves in fine form. Logan Rooney and Josh Moore, who scored 30 and 28-points respectively, shot with devastating accuracy to keep trading baskets with Thunder. Moore capitalised on four free throws to grow the gap to five.
Johnson-Thompson took matters into his own hands, adding eight-points personally. His heroics inspired Abdul and Fontaine from the perimeter, swiftly asserting dominance as Joshua Palmer replied to 6’7” Emmanuel Kanwei’s layup.
They defeated their Geordie rivals mentally with four minutes left, current league top scorer Logan Rooney’s protests proved too much. The talismanic statesman incurred a technical foul.
Newcastle’s woes worsened when Tyler Fairbairn added six-points, ballooning the gap to 11.
Rooney, Jason Soodeen and Theo Riley all dug in, giving Rooney the chance to put them within a shot of Thunder. Having only missed 17 seconds of Basketball all weekend, Rooney couldn’t convert both free throws, handing victory to Thunder.
Thunder made the 339-mile trip light, only taking eight. Their bench, whose combined age wouldn’t allow them to retire, played a pivotal role in victory. Their total of 26-points obliterated Newcastle’s contribution of 8-points.
Though Tyler Fairbairn led with 14-points, twin John bookended the first break with two assured moves at the basket. Luke Moore found his form from the perimeter, converting both attempts and adding a mid-range two for good measure.
Their performances drew praise from experienced teammate Fontaine: “Luke (Moore) provided a spark for us, rewarding good team play when he, and John Fairbairn, scored in open play. Tyler (Fairbairn) kept us out of Newcastle’s reach with great post play.”
Reflecting on some of his teammate’s performances, Fontaine said: “Joshua Palmer worked well exploiting mismatches with his speed and tenacity. Tola (Okiki) got us in good spots and was awesome defensively in the second half.”
Okiki and Palmer added 11-points, the former sinking all five free throws.
Thunder next face title challengers Derby Trailblazers on Saturday (17 February) at home, tip 7:30pm.
Fontaine relishes the challenge, saying: “Derby is a well-coached and organised team. This might be more of a chess match.”
“Games at this level are about knowing your opponent. Everyone needs to be on the same page, coming to a consensus about the game plan is important.”