Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thunder’s Ishmael Fontaine viewed his side’s victory as “the product of hard work” as Thunder exacted revenge for their overtime defeat a fortnight ago.

Fontaine, who shot 4-6 from the perimeter, said: “The game was fun. Our points spread was healthy. When we move the ball well, we are difficult to defend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fontaine came joint second in scoring, tying on 14 with captain Hafeez Abdul and Tyler Fairbairn. Daniel Johnson-Thompson starred against his old side with a double-double in points and rebounds, leading Thunder with 18-points.

Worthing Thunder in action against Newcastle University, in the home match earlier in the campaign | Picture: Gary Robinson

Despite leading large swathes of the match, Thunder found themselves five adrift entering the last 10-minutes.

The Tyneside team, without other scoring heavyweight Justin Hopkins, found themselves in fine form. Logan Rooney and Josh Moore, who scored 30 and 28-points respectively, shot with devastating accuracy to keep trading baskets with Thunder. Moore capitalised on four free throws to grow the gap to five.

Johnson-Thompson took matters into his own hands, adding eight-points personally. His heroics inspired Abdul and Fontaine from the perimeter, swiftly asserting dominance as Joshua Palmer replied to 6’7” Emmanuel Kanwei’s layup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They defeated their Geordie rivals mentally with four minutes left, current league top scorer Logan Rooney’s protests proved too much. The talismanic statesman incurred a technical foul.

Newcastle’s woes worsened when Tyler Fairbairn added six-points, ballooning the gap to 11.

Rooney, Jason Soodeen and Theo Riley all dug in, giving Rooney the chance to put them within a shot of Thunder. Having only missed 17 seconds of Basketball all weekend, Rooney couldn’t convert both free throws, handing victory to Thunder.

Thunder made the 339-mile trip light, only taking eight. Their bench, whose combined age wouldn’t allow them to retire, played a pivotal role in victory. Their total of 26-points obliterated Newcastle’s contribution of 8-points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Tyler Fairbairn led with 14-points, twin John bookended the first break with two assured moves at the basket. Luke Moore found his form from the perimeter, converting both attempts and adding a mid-range two for good measure.

Their performances drew praise from experienced teammate Fontaine: “Luke (Moore) provided a spark for us, rewarding good team play when he, and John Fairbairn, scored in open play. Tyler (Fairbairn) kept us out of Newcastle’s reach with great post play.”

Reflecting on some of his teammate’s performances, Fontaine said: “Joshua Palmer worked well exploiting mismatches with his speed and tenacity. Tola (Okiki) got us in good spots and was awesome defensively in the second half.”

Okiki and Palmer added 11-points, the former sinking all five free throws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunder next face title challengers Derby Trailblazers on Saturday (17 February) at home, tip 7:30pm.

Fontaine relishes the challenge, saying: “Derby is a well-coached and organised team. This might be more of a chess match.”