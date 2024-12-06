Sussex athlete Turner to tackle 100k race in India

One of the top runners in Sussex, Lewes-born James Turner, is part of a team of Great Britain and Northern Ireland athletes competing in a grueling 100km World Championship race being held in India tomorrow (Dec 7).

The race has attracted 221 entries drawn from 31 nations.

Saturday’s event is based on the city of Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore), capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

Brighton-based Turner won his place in the team after performing well and finishing second, just 10 seconds behind the leader, in the Sri Chinmoy 100km trial race held in Perth, Australia, last March.

James Turner is tackling a 100k race in India this weekend | Submitted picture

James’ parents Maggie and John Turner, are well-known long-time Lewes residents.

This will be the 32nd staging of the IAU World 100km championships and it will incorporate the World Masters Association (WMRA) championships.

A team of ten athletes, four men and six women, will represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The team features many of the athletes who performed well in the trial in the Sri Chinmoy 100km race.

Sarah Webster, from the Isle of Man, leads the women's team. She set a new European record of 7:03:49 when winning the trial in Perth. She will be backed up by Melissah Gibson and Julia Davis, 2nd and 3rd at Perth and Caroline Turner.

The GB men are led by Edinburgh’s Dougie Selman and Turner. The two had a very close race in Perth, with Selman finally winning by a mere 10 seconds 6:34:28, to 6:34:38.

They are joined by 3rd, 4th and 5th place finishers at Perth Joe Turner, Chris Richardson and Alex Milne, plus 2023 UK 100km Champion Jarlath McKenna.

Conditions in Bengaluru will be hot and humid. Current median temperatures in Bengaluru at the start time of 6am are around the high teens centigrade, rising to the high twenties by late morning when, after almost 6 hours of running, athletes will be entering the final kilometres.

The course is around the University of Agricultural Sciences campus in Bengaluru, on an approximate 5km loop. Runners will run 20 laps.