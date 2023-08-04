Sussex athletics call-ups boost Hastings aces … club on a roll at Romney

There’s been Sussex recognition and a wide range of other race tests for Hastings AC, HY Runners and Hastings Runners. All three are featured here...

HASTINGS AC

It’s been another busy spell for Hastings AC and some of the under-13s did well at an inter-counties meet in Kingston where they were selected to represent Sussex.

Cobey Buckley loved his experience there. He'd been desperate for a PB and missed that by only a few seconds but ran a very strong 800m in 2:36. As one of the youngest and smallest in the group it was a massive step up.

Hastings AC's young Sussex stars |Contributed picture

Olivia Henham competed in three top events. She recorded 13.63 in her first 100m and 28.61 in the 200m which made her fifth in both. There was some tough competition but it a really good experience.

The Sussex girls were fourth in the girls’ 4x100m relay. Ella Meek won the high jump and scored a PB in 100m with 14sec.

At a YDLfixture in Dartford it was a fight against unseasonable weather, but everyone stuck it out like troopers.

Rosie Ferguson won the 800m A string and had good runs in the 300m (4th place) and the 4x100m (4th).

HY Runners U13 girls - Antalia Cole, Olivia Collins, Kitty Morgan, Isabella Buchanan and Sophie Smith | Picture from HY Runners

Cobey Buckley was 2nd in 800 A string in 2:37 fighting against a unfavourable wind. He was 2nd in javelin A string with a new PB of 16:33m, an impressive 3m more than last time.

He extended big thanks to his coach Dave Hunneman for this as he has only been practising this field event for the past four weeks.

Amy Hunneman was third with a PB in the discus with a throw of 11.50m, and was 2nd in the 1500m. Zak Roache was 3rd in the 150m in 21:7.

Tom Chaffin was 3rd in the 800m in 2:29.9 and 2nd in the long jump on 4.88m, his first ever event. Ella Meek was 3rd in the long jump 1.35m.

Hastings Runners ar Romney Marsh | Contributed picture

Olivia Henham was 3rd in the U13 girls’ 150m with and in 21:3 was in 2nd place in the U13 javelin with 13.96m. Marcy Page in the U13 1200m was 3rd with 04:52.

Team manager Dave Hunneman said a highlight for him was seeing all athletes with red and blue face paint, and the overall team score - the highest of the season so far: “There were a lot of great performances, not least from the debutants, great work everyone.”

Coach Rhys Boorman has had a good few weeks. He ran the Romney Marsh 10k in Hastings colours and finished 3rd in a PB of 32.23.

A few days later at Sussex Championships he ran 3000m in 8:43, which was a significant 15sec PB, cheered on by his HAC athletes, although he was obliged to run in a vest for first claim Wimbledon.

Sidney Fitchett had a big PB, winning in only his second competition and going well under-12s for the first time in the 100m.

Lenny Cole, 15, cut over half a second off his 100m PB running 12.23. Jordan Pola had a PB in the 200m and Steve Baldock and Delicia Pascal both ran season bests.

There were PBs for three U17 athletes in London at a British Milers Club open - in the 800m for Nate Cahill 2.02, Rae Le Fay 2.10 and there was a huge PB PB for Evelyn Moynihan in the 1500m. James Crombie ran a PB 4.13.04 1500m at an open in Watford.

HY RUNNERS

HY Runners vets were in Lewes competing in the Sussex Masters Athletics League.

The squad put in good performances across a range of events.

Jenna Harmer took on the discus and triple jump, Michelle Harrod discus and shot put, Carly Hopkins 5,000m and 200m, Sonnii Pine 800m, Melanie Irwin 2,000m walk, 200m and discus, Fiona Patten 2,000m walk and 800m, Joe Moore 800m and 5,000m, Matthew Harmer discus, triple jump, javelin and 200m and Richard Benn 5,000m.

The mixed 4x200m relay team consisted of Jenna, Sonnii, Joe and Matthew.

Saturday saw a group of HY U13 girls, who had been selected to represent Sussex, travel to Walton-on-Thames to compete at the Derek Crookes Under-13 Inter-Counties meet.

In very windy conditions, Isabella Buchanan continued her winning ways by running a great 1500m race to claim top spot.

The rest of the squad held their own and showed exactly why they had been selected.

Sophie Smith competed in the 100m, Antalia Cole and Kitty Morgan took on the 800m and Olivia Collins competed in the javelin.

Head coach Terry Skelton said: “So many outstanding performances by our girls – they did the club proud.”

HASTINGS RUNNERS

A group of 11 Hastings Runners headed east for the Romney Marsh 10k looking to take advantage of the relatively flat terrain.

As ever – for a club that prides itself on attracting runners from a wide range of abilities – some found the windy conditions made the low-level course just that much tougher, while others produced some very fine performances.

Fleur Record-Smith was the third female home, and picked up a trophy for being first in her age category, with a rapid time of 45 minutes and eight seconds.

Just two of the men were able to run faster than her – Andy Knight in 43:26 and John Simcox, just a little further behind him in 44:50.

All three joined other HR supporters at the finish line to cheer home those who followed in green and black – Simon Weatherley, Jo French, Debra Van Aalst, Alison Anderson, Heidi Rossetter, Adam Holland and Tracy Brown.

As ever with Hastings Runners, it’s not all about when you cross the finish line – but the support you get from your club-mates when you do.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk for more.