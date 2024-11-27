Oskar Dix has just secured the Porsche Sprint Clubsport Championship title after securing two wins in the last round at Brands hatch in front of a sell-out crowd and live on ITV.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the age of 18 the Haywards Heath race ace becomes one of the youngest drivers to ever win the championship.

In the process he set a record of being on the podium a staggering 16 times out of a possible 18 and set a record for the most points in a season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is now tipped as being one of the brightest up-and-coming young drivers in the UK.

Celebrating another win at Brands Hatch

Dix is looking to test himself in the Porsch RS class next season and has his sights set on winning that cahmpionship as well.

You can follow his journey as well as looking at photos and videos of his triumphant season on his website – www.oskardixmotorsport.co.uk/