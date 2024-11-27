Sussex based Oskar Dix becomes Porsche Sprint Champion

By Darren Dix
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:13 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 11:11 BST

Oskar Dix has just secured the Porsche Sprint Clubsport Championship title after securing two wins in the last round at Brands hatch in front of a sell-out crowd and live on ITV.

At the age of 18 the Haywards Heath race ace becomes one of the youngest drivers to ever win the championship.

In the process he set a record of being on the podium a staggering 16 times out of a possible 18 and set a record for the most points in a season.

He is now tipped as being one of the brightest up-and-coming young drivers in the UK.

Celebrating another win at Brands HatchCelebrating another win at Brands Hatch
Dix is looking to test himself in the Porsch RS class next season and has his sights set on winning that cahmpionship as well.

You can follow his journey as well as looking at photos and videos of his triumphant season on his website – www.oskardixmotorsport.co.uk/

Related topics:PorscheSussexITVHaywards Heath
