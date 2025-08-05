Sussex County Croquet Club host Croquet Teams World Championships
For six days, Tuesday (Aug 5) to Sunday, all 11 lawns at SCCC will be alive with the clack of balls struck by mallets as nation competes with nation, in some cases for the first time.
Contrary to the popular belief that croquet is a mainly English sport, the game is gaining popularity across the world and Southwick is proud to welcome teams from Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Latvia, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales to this prestigious tournament.
Australia, Egypt, England, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain and USA competed in Tier 1 in Tasmania in February this year which was won by USA.
While competition will be fierce, past experience of hosting World Championships in 2019, 2022 and 2023 has taught organisers that many friendships will be renewed and new ones forged - all that is needed now is for the sun to keep shining...
