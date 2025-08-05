Sussex County Croquet Club host Croquet Teams World Championships

Teams from across the world are gathered at Sussex County Croquet Club at Kingston Lane, Southwick this week, for Tiers 2 & 3 of the World Croquet Federation GC Teams World Championship this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For six days, Tuesday (Aug 5) to Sunday, all 11 lawns at SCCC will be alive with the clack of balls struck by mallets as nation competes with nation, in some cases for the first time.

Contrary to the popular belief that croquet is a mainly English sport, the game is gaining popularity across the world and Southwick is proud to welcome teams from Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Latvia, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales to this prestigious tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia, Egypt, England, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain and USA competed in Tier 1 in Tasmania in February this year which was won by USA.

Sussex County Croquet Club is the venue for the World Teams Championships

While competition will be fierce, past experience of hosting World Championships in 2019, 2022 and 2023 has taught organisers that many friendships will be renewed and new ones forged - all that is needed now is for the sun to keep shining...