Sussex Croquet Club raises £2,500-plus for Prostate Cancer UK
Members, families and friends enjoyed an afternoon of croquet with a difference, wielding mallets to play bowls, skittles, racing croquet, the Game of Cards and a challenging obstacle course contested by players competing to complete the course in the lowest number of strokes.
It was rather like crazy golf with drainpipes – and much harder than it appeared at first glance.
Tea and home-made cakes were served in the clubhouse and a very successful raffle added to the total raised on a JustGiving page organised by Vincent L’Estrange.
Organiser Joanne Crosby said “We were delighted by the large numbers who turned up to support the event which was postponed by the rain the previous weekend.
As well as a the fantastic sum raised Prostate Cancer UK we hope that we have raised awareness of this insidious cancer.”