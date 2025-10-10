Sussex Croquet Club raises £2,500-plus for Prostate Cancer UK

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Oct 2025, 14:32 BST
Play under way as Sussex County Croquet Club holds a fundraising afternoon for Prostate Cancer UKplaceholder image
Play under way as Sussex County Croquet Club holds a fundraising afternoon for Prostate Cancer UK
Sussex Country Croquet Club raised more than £2,500 for Prostate Cancer UK on their lawns at Kingston Lane in Shoreham.

Members, families and friends enjoyed an afternoon of croquet with a difference, wielding mallets to play bowls, skittles, racing croquet, the Game of Cards and a challenging obstacle course contested by players competing to complete the course in the lowest number of strokes.

It was rather like crazy golf with drainpipes – and much harder than it appeared at first glance.

Tea and home-made cakes were served in the clubhouse and a very successful raffle added to the total raised on a JustGiving page organised by Vincent L’Estrange.

Players enjoy tea and cake during a break in play at the Sussex County Croquet Club fundraiserplaceholder image
Players enjoy tea and cake during a break in play at the Sussex County Croquet Club fundraiser

Organiser Joanne Crosby said “We were delighted by the large numbers who turned up to support the event which was postponed by the rain the previous weekend.

As well as a the fantastic sum raised Prostate Cancer UK we hope that we have raised awareness of this insidious cancer.”

