Sussex Cup quarter-final joy for Eastbourne as Horsham are beaten

Eastbourne RFC had a break from the league and focused on the county cup – and were delighted to beat Horsham twos at Park Avenue on a sunny afternoon.

Eastbourne raced into the lead with two tries from a powerful and direct running Ben Gower, who is certainly putting up a fight to retain his back row position with a returning Inspector Morse on the horizon.

The second was scored by the ever impressive Dylan Viles, who cannot stop scoring this season. Jake Howe kicked two superb conversions to lead 14-0.

Eastbourne took their foot off the gas and Horsham, with a few dangermen in their ranks, cut Eastbourne in half to tie things up pretty quickly. Horsham then scored again to take the lead 14-19 and showed they had some real speed and offloading ability.

Eastbourne gave themselves a real telling-off and responded with six unanswered tries and six further conversions. The conversions came from captain and man of the match Howe, who kicked eight from eight for the afternoon.

The try to tie things up was scored by ‘Welsh tiger tank’ Aaron Hossack, who showed he has a turn of pace when required. Maxence Saint-Andre displayed some power to cross on the stroke of half-time.

Jerry Montes, playing on the right wing, swatted players aside for his first of two tries which were both scored in a similar manner. Leon Wood, crossed next with a cheeky run-in that caught some of his own team unaware.

Viles once again interlinked with Leon Wood a few times to cross under the posts for the try of the day.

Eastbourne rounded things off nicely through a conversion from Howe – a fitting end for Eastbourne’s player of the day.

The cup gave Eastbourne the opportunity to rest some players and try out a few things which all seemed to pay off, which is good news for the coaching squad.

This Saturday Eastbourne will be at home to a very strong Trinity, who will be looking to do the double over Eastbourne. Kick-off will be 2pm.