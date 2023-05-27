A Sussex footgolf manager, who will be competing at the World Cup in Florida, said having the opportunity to represent England ‘is such an honour’.

Richard Philp, manager of Brighton Footgolf, has been selected to represent England at the 4th FIFG Footgolf World Cup in Florida, USA. This global tournament kicks off on Monday (May 29) and will bring together around 1,000 players from 40 different countries.

The Footgolf Association of England's entry into the World Cup marks a significant milestone, following the disbandment of UK footgolf.

Richard's participation highlights the resurgence of footgolf in England, as he joins the national team to compete against the world's finest footgolfers.

Richard, 48 – the only player who qualified from Sussex – said: “Having the opportunity to represent England is such an honour, and to be the only player representing Sussex is equally special.

"I always call playing footgolf a midlife oasis, as for a middle-aged man ageing too quickly, being able to find a new sport that gives me the excitement and buzz I used to have when playing football is sweet.”

Richard's personal journey to the World Cup is particularly remarkable. Just two years ago, he was involved in a mountain bike crash that resulted in severe injuries – including a broken neck, collarbone, five fractured ribs, and a punctured lung.

Brighton Footgolf said his ‘remarkable recovery and subsequent achievements’ serve as a ‘testament to his perseverance and determination’.

“Yes, 2021 was a tough year,” Richard said. “I honestly thought my playing days were numbered.

“Being shackled in a neck brace for 13 weeks was literally a pain in the neck. I have put stabilisers back on my mountain bike now.”

The England squad flew out from Heathrow to the USA on Friday (May 26), with a squad consisting of 34 players from various areas in the country; 20 in the men’s category, ten in the over 45’s category and four in the women’s category.

One factor that sets this year's tournament apart is the utilisation of the PGA golf courses, which will be transformed into five challenging footgolf courses.

These courses will test players' skills to the maximum, requiring precision, strategy, and adaptability to the varying terrains and obstacles.

As Richard prepares for the Footgolf World Cup, he will be armed with the cutting-edge 1v1 Triero ball, specially designed to optimise footgolf performance.

This innovative ball offers players enhanced distance and accuracy, enabling them to showcase their skills on the international stage

Richard said: “This Triero ball is incredible and has totally enabled my game to go to the next level. It was created specifically for footgolf, and since using it I managed to win the UK Open with it.”

The journey to the Footgolf World Cup is not without its challenges. Players will have to endure sweltering temperatures that could reach up to 37 degrees. However, Richard's experience and determination, along with his previous participation in the 2021 Euros in Hungary, have equipped him with the necessary resilience to tackle any obstacles that may arise.

Richard said he ‘couldn’t do any of this without the support from my little family’.