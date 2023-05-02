​Sussex Home Of Target Shooting hosts Start Archery Week sessions for adults and children

​Start Archery Week is back this May, offering adults and children the opportunity to give the inclusive sport a go.

Now in its 11th year, the week sees clubs across the country hosting free and low-cost sessions, including Orion Archery at the Sussex Home Of Target Shooting in Clymping.

Archery GB is encouraging people try their hand at this fun and inclusive sport in the week from May 6 to 14. Those new to the sport need not worry about anything other than turning up and having fun, as all equipment will be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe Paterson Pine, Paralympic champion and current world number one, said: “Archery is a truly adaptable sport. Anyone can take it up at any age, no matter their ability. I started archery back in 2012 after going on holiday and my club did its very best to make me feel welcomed and gave me the support I needed to be at the level I am today. If you are interested in starting archery, please don't hesitate to reach out to your local archery club.”

Archery GB is encouraging people try their hand at this fun and inclusive sport in the week from May 6 to 14

Orion Archery is offering sessions on Tuesday, May 9, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, and Thursday, May 11, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, at £25 per person. Email [email protected] for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad