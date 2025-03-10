Sussex marksmen recover from a tough start

The A team in Division 1 of the prone league have won each of their past three matches, beating Surrey, Aberdeenshire and Hampshire and have climbed into second place, just one point behind leaders Yorkshire.

Highest possible scores (100s) Rosanne Furniss (Eastbourne) and Peter Leggett (Chichester) in round 4, Sara Carr (Chichester) and Linda Smallbone (Eastbourne) in round 5 and Adam Cornbill (Southwick) and Rob Dowling (Chichester} in round 6.

The B team have moved into third position in Division 4. After losing to second placed Cambridgeshire in round 4 they went on to beat Gloucestershire A and league leaders Forth and Clyde A.

Reg Roberts (Handcross) scored 100 against Forth and Clyde, aided by 99 from Bill Richards (Eastbourne) and in round 5 Joe Williamson (Southwick) and Chichester's Russ French and team mate Hamish Matheson all scored 99s.

The Sussex A team in Division 1 of the National Inter County Women's League emulated the main team by winning each of their last three matches, beating Surrey A, Lothian Borders A and Devon A to move up to third place, level on points with second placed Surrey.

Top scores were made by Eastbourne team mates Rosanne Furniss (100) and Linda Smallbone (99) in round 4, Rosanne Furniss and Chichester's Sara Carr both with 100s in round 5nand Rosanne Furniss (99) in round 6.

In Division 3 of the women's IC league, the Sussex B team managed a win against Cumbria and Northumberland and are currently placed at the bottom of the division, however, all of the other teams are county A teams so they have a tough task. Leading members of the team are Horsham's Michelle Harrison (96.67) and East Grinstead's Sara Marshall (96.0).

In the Inter County Juniors league the Sussex team, competing in division 5, suffered just their second loss of the season. Having beaten Hertfordshire and Lancaster B in rounds 4 and 5.

Their round 6 match was against high-flying Cumbria and Northumberland and for the second time this season the team from the north beat Sussex to extend their lead at the top of the table. Top Sussex shot is East Grinstead's M. Rousouw (94.0)

In division 1 of the veterans’ league Sussex are in 5th position having won two of their six matches to date. Their two most recent defeats were at the hands of top laced Devon (489-490) and second placed Lothian and Borders (488-491). Chichester's Nick Pike is the leading marksman with an average of 99.0 closely followed by East Grinstead's David White, 98.67.

1 . Contributed Sara Carr (Chichester) Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Peter Leggett (Chichester) Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Top veteran marksman Nick Pike (Chichester) Photo: Submitted