Sussex motocross rider can ‘build’ on season thanks to new sponsorship
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Bognor Regis depot of Covers Timber & Builders Merchants is delighted to sponsor local motocross rider Dan Foden as he gears up to compete in the upcoming FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship season.
Foden, alongside his sidecar partner Ryan Humphrey, competes in his spare time and will represent the UK on the world stage by racing in multiple countries including the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Germany, and Italy between April to September.
Dan Foden commented:
"We rely on the support of local companies from outside and within the motocross industry to help contribute towards the costs of racing nationally and internationally at a competitive level. Travelling, bike maintenance, rider kit, and entry fees can total up to over £50,000 in a racing season.
“Without the backing of these companies, success would not be possible - and in return, we are able to provide exposure in the form of advertising that will be viewed by those who see the bike and those who follow our social media. Our sponsors can also feel satisfied by watching our progress throughout the season and knowing they have played a role in bringing our results to life – thank you to Covers for their support."
Paul Allwright, Depot Manager at Covers in Bognor Regis, added:
"At Covers, we are committed to supporting young people in our community who are doing great things. Dan Foden demonstrates the spirit of dedication and excellence, and we are proud to back him as he competes on the world stage. We wish Dan and Ryan the very best for the upcoming season and look forward to cheering them on every step of the way."