It's Will Hunt the mentor, not just Will Hunt the racer

Will writes: Sadly, I was unable to take the next step of my career into GT racing in 2022 after my search for sponsorship stalled because of the worsening global financial climate, despite invitations to join customer teams with manufacturers such as Lamborghini, Ford, Audi and Aston Martin, to name but a few.

However, I’m still very much living the life of a racing driver, testing with high profile GT teams, actively participating in Motorsport UK’s Academy programme and, having qualified as an Association of Racing Driver Schools (ARDS) Instructor, traversing the country to coach aspiring racers and driving experience customers.

Apparently, I am officially the most experienced Radical SR1 Gen-2 driver in the world and I’ve had to call upon all of that knowledge while coaching SR1 Cup newcomers and father-and-son pairing Darren and George Knutton.

Will keeps an eye on one of his proteges

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Radical rookies, there was always going to be some turbulence, and a major part of my role has been to teach Darren and George how to take the positives and gain forward momentum from the good and the bad, and we have made a lot of headway in that regard.

Of course, all professional athletes have a deep understanding of the highs and lows of sport. In fact, the story of my 2021 Radical SR1 Cup campaign encompassed several peaks and troughs, as I have had to bounce back from the devastation of losing the championship title through no fault of my own, having won the most races and led the most laps.

I have to be honest, going from driver to coach was a strange experience because, for the first time since the Gen-2 SR1 was introduced in 2018, it wasn’t me getting strapped into the cockpit. It felt very unnatural and a little unnerving.

However, I soon settled in to my new role and felt extremely fortunate to be around my Radical family again, guiding Darren and George on their individual motorsport journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both of my pupils improved significantly during pre-season testing and George went on to reach his first major milestone in Round 2 of the season at Brands Hatch, emulating my career progression by securing a maiden ‘Rookie’ win at the world-famous Kent circuit.

The third round of the season at Snetterton was preceded by four days of testing, and while neither had ever driven the 2.99-mile ‘300’ circuit before, George started on a high plane, performing with a lot of commitment and providing great feedback with a clear determination to improve further.

For me, though, the SR1 Cup’s three-part Silverstone round was perhaps the most successful and satisfying race weekend of my coaching year, even if the on-track results weren’t what we hoped for.

My proteges were introduced to and felt the benefits of pre-session warm-ups, and George was justifiably pleased after qualifying as the lead rookie, in among established SR1 Cup title contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, he notched up a DNF, but this was the weekend father Darren truly got a handle on “aero cars”, producing his most focused drive of the season to finish third in the SR1 Fangio class.

The heavens opened moments before the ‘endurance race’ so strategy was key, and our decision to start George on slicks proved to be correct, as the track eventually came to him and he raced to second in SR1 before the driver-swap.

Darren took over in tenth overall with the sole job of holding station and, while he was swarmed by faster SR3s and SR1s after a late Safety Car, he still came home fourth in SR1 and second in the ‘Rookie’ classification.

Motorsport can be cruel, but, despite retiring at Snetterton and a ‘scorchio’ Silverstone, George regrouped at his and Darren’s home track of Oulton Park, establishing himself as the top rookie in qualifying and then setting the fastest class lap on his way to converting pole position into another ‘Rookie’ victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m truly proud of what the father-son pairing have achieved and I’m now putting together an off-season testing plan to ensure my proteges from DK Recruitment get a running start into 2023. Gladly, they’re both up for the challenge.

When I haven’t been around the Radical paddock, I’ve been instructing on Silverstone’s many driving days, from the Supercar and Head-to-Head Experiences in McLarens, Ferraris and Aston Martins, to drifting Caterhams and hosting JCB staff on corporate trackdays.

Whether I’m trying to translate to a Spanish hombre who “no habla Ingles” or tame a Police Interceptor, I’ve found coaching to be very rewarding, and it’s an honour to give something back to my sport. It really doesn’t feel like work.

Of course, my core focus is on returning to competitive racing myself, so I’m spending every spare waking moment networking with businesses who I’m certain will benefit from the vast array of marketing opportunities within professional motorsport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s frustrating that financial constraints are preventing me from competing when I’m so well prepared for the next stage of my career in GT racing, but I’m under no illusions – these are tough times for everybody.