Sussex National headlines Plumpton’s Monday card: preview and tips

The jumps season in Sussex continues on Monday afternoon as Plumpton hosts a seven-race card over the obstacles, with the highlight of the card and the season so far at the track arriving at 3.45pm with the Sussex National.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racing gets under way at 1.45pm with a class four handicap hurdle before the action comes to a close three hours later at 3.45pm when a field of six tackle the mares’ handicap hurdle.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a full preview of Plumpton’s card on Monday courtesy of Punters Lounge, who offer the latest Cheltenham Festival racecards throughout the four days in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening contest of the day in Sussex sees seven runners head to post for the class four handicap hurdle (1.45). Local trainers Gary and Josh Moore look to have a strong hand in the opener with Lumi Plugin, a runner up in both maiden hurdle starts and his comeback run was an improvement too when a next second at Leicester last month so is taken to go one better and get off the mark here at just 2lb up in the weights. Last year’s winner of this race, San Pedro, is back for another crack in 2025 and cannot be discounted off a greatly reduced mark if he can bounce back to form.

Action at Plumpton Racecourse (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Narragansett is a hot favourite to take his first win over the Jumps in race two of the Plumpton card (2.15) for trainer Neil Mulholland, having found only one too good twice in a row so is backed to make it third time lucky with the addition of a hood for the first time. The Moore yard holds the main danger in this one mile and seven furlong maiden hurdle with Under The Sun, switched to hurdles from the Flat and with the eye-catching jockey booking of Harry Cobden taken into account.

A two-mile and three furlong handicap chase marks race three of the afternoon (2.45) and preference here heads the way of John W Creasy, a winner of a Lingfield chase that backed that up with a good second of Warwick six weeks ago so should go well again. For the third race in a row, the Moore team has a decent hand with Walks Like The Man, again with top jockey Cobden on board and off the back of a fourth in a Warwick handicap chase eight weeks ago.

A small field of five will take on the two and a half mile handicap hurdle contest in class four at 3.15 to mark the midway point of the Monday card and Confinentic could be the way to go here for the Chris Gordon team, an encouraging starter to life over hurdles that has culminated in a win at the track last time out so is a major player on handicap debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The feature race of the day and of the Jumps season at Plumpton is up next at 3.45pm as a field of 11 will take on the Sussex National, held over three and half miles. Gary and Josh Moore could have a very happy homecoming in Sussex with Invincible Nao, a winner of a handicap chase at this track a fortnight ago and while raised 4lb in the weights, might not be enough to prevent him securing the £18,484 top prize and beat a couple of runners who are re-appearing here two weeks back. Supervisor for trainer Venetia Williams heads the dangers, a two-time winner last season that returned with a solid runner-up at Warwick in December.

A class four handicap chase over two miles is the penultimate race on Monday’s card (4.15) that can go to Non Stop for Joe Tizzard, a winner over hurdles here last season and is back off a handy mark having failed to fire as such this campaign, while the finale on the day (4.45) could see trainer Chris Gordon pick up another win with Little Soiree, third at Windsor last time out who is taken to shed her maiden tag in Sussex.

Plumpton selections - Monday

1.45 - Lumi Plugin

2.15 - Narragansett

2.45 - John W Creasy

3.15 - Confinentic

3.45 - Invincible Nao

4.15 - Non Stop

4.45 - Little Soiree