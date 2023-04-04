Sussex sisters to run 2023 London Marathon to ensure lifesaving research that helped saved brother and dad can continue

Two women from Sussex are taking on the 2023 TCS London Marathon to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Sally Winn, 48, who now lives in Wiltshire, will be running with her sister Sarah, 52, from East Grinstead, to ensure the lifesaving research that helped save their dad and brother can continue.

Sally said: “We feel really lucky that they’re both still here and in good health and we want to raise money for the BHF to give other people the same chances as my dad and brother.”

In December 2014, their dad Michael, who was 71 at the time, had started to slow down. Initially they put this down to him ageing.

Sally Winn (left) will be running the London Marathon with her sister Sarah (right) to ensure the lifesaving research that helped save their dad (centre) and brother can continue at the British Heart Foundation

It was only when he started becoming breathless that he booked an appointment to see his GP.

After being referred for further tests, doctors discovered his arteries were significantly narrowed and he underwent a quadruple heart bypass that April.

Thankfully, the operation was a success.

Sally, who works as a communications consultant, said: “He made a great recovery and felt so much better. It was like he had a new lease of life.

This will be the third time Sally has run the London Marathon for the British Heart Foundation

“It makes you realise that just because you’re getting older, you can’t always put slowing down to age – it could be something else.”

However, just over two years later in September 2017, the family saw history repeating itself, when their brother, Steve, who was in his 50s, also started becoming breathless.

“It all came on quite quickly. Steve phoned dad to ask him how he felt when he had problems with his heart,” said Sally. “Dad told him to go and see the GP and get checked.

“Steve was sent for tests at Brighton Hospital where he had an angiogram and the results came back quite concerning.”

Sally said: "Thanks to the work done by the BHF I still have my dad and brother. I’m raising money because I want other families to be as lucky as we have been."

Steve was then told he needed to undergo a triple heart bypass.

Sally, who is mum to Henry, 18, and Sam, 15, added: “We’re so grateful that they caught it early and both are doing really well now.”

Sally, thanks to encouragement from her sister Sarah, is now taking on the iconic TCS London Marathon to raise vital funds for the BHF’s lifesaving research into heart conditions.

Since the BHF was established, the annual number of deaths from heart and circulatory diseases in the UK has fallen by around half but there are still around 210,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases in Sussex, with these killing more than one in four people in the county.

This will be the third time Sally has run the London Marathon for the BHF. But although she is familiar with the route, a surgery in 2019 and starting the menopause, has presented new struggles for her.

“Over lockdown I stopped running completely because I didn’t want to go out,” she said.

“When I got the marathon place, I wasn’t sure I could do it, but Sarah said I should – to prove to myself that I still can.

“Menopause and all the things that happen with it are difficult. The mental health side has been tough at times, but running really helps.

“I’m sure there will be a few tears along the way, but we’ll keep it together and make it to the finish line.”

“The more we can do to help advance treatment and care for people with heart and circulatory diseases, the better.”

This TCS London Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, April 23, Team BHF runners, like Sally, will be running to help fund groundbreaking research into potential cures and new treatments for heart and circulatory conditions.

Karen McDonnell, senior events manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We never fail to be inspired by the incredible stories of our

supporters.

“Thanks to the lifesaving research into heart conditions, Sally’s dad and brother are still here today and hopefully this story will encourage others to recognise how important it is that we are able to continue to make medical advancements.

“Every single step our runners take will power science with the potential to beat heart and circulatory disease.

“We’re extremely grateful for Sally and Sarah’s support and can’t wait to cheer them over the finish line.”

