Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The St Leonards potter saw off Belgian world No2 Brecel 6-3 in the last 64 of the International Championship, making a century and four 50-plus breaks.

Davis, ranked 64th,had a dream start, racing into a 4-0 lead at the interval with runs of 51, 76 and 64.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 51-year-old spurned a chance to go 5-0 up and Brecel fought back to 4-3 aided by contributions of 87 and 94.

Mark Davis enjoyed a fine win over Luca Brecel in China | Contributed picture

Davis wasn't to be denied, though, and a 59 break put him a frame from victory and he duly wrapped things up in style with a 107 in the next.

He told World Snooker Tour: "It feels brilliant. I've certainly not had many wins over the last two or three seasons against players with the calibre of Luca.

"I really enjoyed it. When I play world champions I try to enjoy it more because I'm coming towards the end of my career."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former English Open runner-up Davis was beaten 6-3 by Chinese cueman Pang Junxu, ranked 34th, in the last 32 despite superb breaks of 132, 130 and 70.

Davis has been on the professional circuit since 1991, but slipped out of the top 64 at the end of last season. He was given a reprieve when World Snooker Tour extended the survival cut-off to 68.