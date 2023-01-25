Sussex snowboarder wins Team GB’s first medal at Winter European Youth Olympic Festival

Steyning snowboarder Charlie Lane picked up Team GB’s first medal at the Friuli Venezia Giulia 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) - claiming silver in the boys’ big air final.

The 15-year-old – competing against rivals who are generally a year older - took his place on the podium alongside France’s Allemand in first place and Norway’s Sukke in third, finishing with a total score of 151.3 after sailing through Sunday’s qualifying rounds.

Earlier in the week he was selected by Team GB Chef de Mission Pete Ambrose to carry the flag at the Opening Ceremony alongside figure skater Arabella Sear-Watkins for displaying the Team GB values of pride, unity, responsibility and respect throughout his career to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane said: “It feels amazing to win a medal. I was very overwhelmed at the time but all the hard work that has gone into this has finally paid off. I was a bit stressed when I was competing but I tried to keep my cool, we stuck to the plan and the plan worked.

Charlie Lane with his silver medal at the European Youth Olympic Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was really great with all the other teams up there – we all support each other, we’re all friends with eachother and there was a really good vibe in all. It’s been my dream to come to a European Youth Olympic Festival and to get a medal is just the cherry on top.”