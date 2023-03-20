Speedway will not be returning to the Arlington Stadium in East Sussex – but may yet return elsewhere in Sussex.

The Save Eastbourne Speedway consortium say they have been forced to admit defeat in their bid to bring racing back to the Arlington Stadium but insist their hopes of returning the sport to Sussex remain.

Speedway at the venue dates back to 1928, but campaigners trying to revive the sport here say the site’s owners have now made a final decision that the stadium will be unavailable in 2024 and beyond.

The Eagles last came to the tapes in 2021, the club folding amid mounting financial problems.

A meeting earlier this year at which hopes were raised that speedway could return to Arlington next year - something that won't now happen

Now the Save Eastbourne Speedway project must turn attentions to finding a new venue within Sussex.

Save Eastbourne Speedway’s Steve Chantler said: “It goes without saying that we are devastated to have been informed that the stadium will no longer be available to Speedway.

"We have been working hard behind the scenes to secure media coverage for the sport, the necessary equipment to stage racing plus the right staff and investors to see the project through.