Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
7 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
7 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
8 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
10 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
11 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Sussex speedway hopes suffer huge setback – but fight to bring riders back goes on

Speedway will not be returning to the Arlington Stadium in East Sussex – but may yet return elsewhere in Sussex.

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Mar 2023, 19:41 GMT

The Save Eastbourne Speedway consortium say they have been forced to admit defeat in their bid to bring racing back to the Arlington Stadium but insist their hopes of returning the sport to Sussex remain.

Speedway at the venue dates back to 1928, but campaigners trying to revive the sport here say the site’s owners have now made a final decision that the stadium will be unavailable in 2024 and beyond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Eagles last came to the tapes in 2021, the club folding amid mounting financial problems.

Most Popular
A meeting earlier this year at which hopes were raised that speedway could return to Arlington next year - something that won't now happen
A meeting earlier this year at which hopes were raised that speedway could return to Arlington next year - something that won't now happen
A meeting earlier this year at which hopes were raised that speedway could return to Arlington next year - something that won't now happen

Now the Save Eastbourne Speedway project must turn attentions to finding a new venue within Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Save Eastbourne Speedway’s Steve Chantler said: “It goes without saying that we are devastated to have been informed that the stadium will no longer be available to Speedway.

"We have been working hard behind the scenes to secure media coverage for the sport, the necessary equipment to stage racing plus the right staff and investors to see the project through.

"We are determined to prove that the sport can be successful in Sussex, but now that the Arlington Stadium is closed to us it is back to the drawing board and the search for a new venue begins.”

Eagles