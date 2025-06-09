Sussex star Harries backs bid for UK to stage World Athletics Championships

Sussex 400m star Toby Harries has called on the Prime Minister to back a bid to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting events back to the United Kingdom.

The Brighton star, who was once on Chichester Runners’ books and has family in West Sussex, was part of Britain’s Olympic 4x400m bronze medal-winning team at Paris 2024 and is among the signatories in a powerful open letter calling on ministers to bring the World Athletics Championships to London in 2029.

Also joining the list of more than 100 supporters are Sir Mo Farah, Keely Hodgkinson, Dame Kelly Holmes, Jonathan Edwards, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Dina Asher-Smith and Daley Thompson – a cross-generational group of sporting legends united in their belief that this is a rare opportunity to inspire the nation, foster unity and create a lasting legacy.

The involvement of the athletes lends additional support to the London 2029 campaign, spearheaded by Athletic Ventures — a collaboration between UK Athletics, London Marathon Events and the Great Run Company.

Toby Harries pictured last year putting pupils at his former school, Westbourne House, Chichester, through their paces

Asked about the bid in Prime Minister's Questions last week, Starmer reiterated that a legacy benefit of London 2012 was to bring more landmark events to Britain. He said: "I agree with the huge economic benefits of hosting major sporting events."

The bid outlines plans for a world-class Championships at the London Stadium, calling for just one year of public funding in 2028, estimated at £45m, and projecting a national economic boost of over £400 million.

“I’m delighted that these athletes have put their support behind this letter," said Jack Buckner, UK Athletics chief executive and co-founder of Athletic Ventures.

"It shows that athletes know more than anyone else the value of a major sporting event on home soil and what it means.

Toby Harries, now a GB relay star, had time as a Chichester Runner | Contributed photo

“We know what home support can achieve and when our greatest athletes from past and present are unified with one message, their call should not be ignored. This is a bid rooted in credibility and ambition,”

“Bringing the World Athletics Championships to the UK will have a huge impact on an entire sport. Everything from the massive boost in participation for local athletics clubs, to the opportunity for the country to host teams from across the world as they finalise their preparations in training camps.

“We have the chance to deliver a World Championships that lifts the nation, inspires the next generation, and showcases Britain at its very best. We’re ready. Now we need the government to stand with us.

The 2029 bid process is due to commence this summer, with organisers urging ministers to commit in the coming weeks to secure the Championships for the UK.

Great Britain won ten athletics medals at last year's Paris Olympics, their best return in four decades. London's Diamond League meeting is established as the biggest in the world, selling out in record time last week, while Birmingham will host next year's European Championships.

And to underline the sport's grassroots appeal, a record-breaking 1.1 million people have applied to run in next year's London Marathon.

“This is the moment to deliver something extraordinary,” said Hugh Brasher, event director of the London Marathon and co-founder of Athletic Ventures.

“London 2029 is not a risk; it’s about return on investment for the UK. Generations of athletes know the inspirational power of a home Championships but this is about more than medals. It’s a vision for what this country can achieve.

“With government support in 2028, we will deliver the greatest World Championships yet: commercially robust, community powered, and globally resonant. It is set to deliver more than £400 million in economic and community impact across the UK. The time to act is now.”