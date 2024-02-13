Sussex trainer Moore would love a Valentine’s Day double at Fontwell Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Racing gets under way at 2.20 with a class four novices’ hurdle before rounding off at 4.55 with a class five handicap hurdle.

Up first is the opener at 2.20, where a solid bumper performer in Navajo Indy can go one better over hurdles following two runner up finishes for the Tom Symonds yard and is well placed here to get off the mark. High Principal will likely be the principal danger for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Race two on the card (2.50) sees ten runners head to post for the 3m1f handicap chase. Art Decco, a previous winner at Fontwell, looks the one top beat with cheekpieces applied for the first time following a below-par outing at Exeter. Haut Violin enters equations having landed a big gamble on return at Ffos las earlier this season and has also been eased 1lb in the weights so rates as the main danger.

Sussex trainer Gary Moore sends He’s A Latchico to Fontwell for race three on the card (3.20) having shown plenty of improvement with each run over hurdles and won a brace of handicaps at Fontwell over the Summer. This season, two runners up finishes show even better form up in class and the six-year-old should go well once again.

Race four (3.50) is an eight runner handicap chase which should go the way of another Moore runner in Walk In The Wild, who is down in class and down in the weights as well as he bids to recapture some form having only finished ahead of one other in two prior starts. West Orchard for Joe Tizzard rates as a player off the back of a decent second at Wincanton last time out.

The penultimate race on the card is at 4.20 where trainer Moore has another strong hand with Sangiovese in the 2m5f handicap hurdle, arriving at Fontwell after getting off the mark on handicap debut in an eight-runner contest at Southwell and can defy a 7lb hike in the weights to back it up at Fontwell. Olly Murphy sends Huntingdon winner Bitsnbuckles for this one and course and distance winner Bobalot adds further intrigue to a very competitive race.

The card comes to a close with a handicap hurdle at 4.55, where Moore has warm favourite Time To Dazzle set to tackle the 3m2f contest, having shown vast improvement to finish second in a Uttoxeter handicap just before Christmas. Ceejaybe for trainer Jo Davis enters equations too having also finished second at Huntingdon in a handicap last time out.

