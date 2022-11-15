Swimmers set to compete in first EVER British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships 2022

The first ever British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships will take place from 19-20 November 2022 at the K2.

K2 at Crawley reopens the gym after lockdown. Pic Steve Robards SR2007251

The inaugural competition, organised by Down Syndrome Swimming Great Britain (DSS-GB), is a first for swimmers with Down syndrome who are not currently represented in the Paralympics. 135 swimmers aged between 10 and 50 - all of varying abilities - will be competing in 44 events across the two days, culminating in the crowning of the British Champions for 2022.

Andrea Manson BEM, Trustee of Down Syndrome Swimming Great Britain, commented: “The swimmers have been training hard over the last few months in preparation for the Championships, which are a great way to recognise the amazing talents of athletes with Down syndrome. Swimmers with Down syndrome are not able to compete in the Paralympics, and so this competition marks a moment in history that we’re so proud to be part of. The swimmers are incredibly excited to be taking part in this competition and we wish them all the very best in their races.”

Tracey McCillen, CEO UK Sports Association for People with Learning Disabilities, said: “It’s going to be an incredibly important event - the first of its kind. I hope it will create the narrative in Britain about full inclusion of swimmers with Down syndrome in governing bodies and provide a competitive pathway for all swimmers who want to achieve at the highest level.”