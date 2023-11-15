Take your marks for the second British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships

The British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships returns to the K2 Crawley in West Sussex from 18-19 November 2023, with 135 talented athletes bidding to be crowned the best swimmers in Great Britain.

Following a successful inaugural event in 2022, the two-day competition returns to Crawley with swimmers aged 10 and over, of varying abilities, racing in 40 events, ranging from 25m to 1,500m.

Organised by Down Syndrome Swimming Great Britain (DSS-GB), the championships are the only opportunity for individuals with both Trisomy 21 and Mosaic Down syndrome to compete at the highest level in a licensed national competition solely for swimmers with Down syndrome.

And with swimmers with Down syndrome unable to compete in next year’s Paralympic games due to a lack of appropriate classification, the British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships gives these talented athletes a chance to compete on the biggest stage in front of hundreds of supporters.

British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships returns for 2023. Picture: submitted

The Championships will welcome as commentator, Liz Johnson winner of Gold at Beijing, Silver at Athens and Bronze at the London Paralympic Games. Now theManaging Director and Co-Founder at The Ability People, Liz said: “I am pleased to be returning and it is a privilege to commentate on the Championships this year. I am particularly looking forward to seeing the talent on display in the pool.

“As an advocate for equity in life and in sport, these Championships provide a great opportunity for competitors to demonstrate their capabilities, so on behalf of DSS-GB, we want to urge key governing bodies including British Swimming, and the home nations’ sport governing bodies to recognise the significance of this event and endorse it. We want to thank all the swimmers involved, as much as their clubs and families, for empowering these incredible competitors to reach their full potential.”

The competition is once again supported by leading London waste management company Powerday and construction engineering specialist Keltbray, both well known for championing health and wellbeing in their local communities across London via their charitable foundations.

Tara Crossan, Head of Marketing and Communications at Powerday, added: “We are thrilled to continue our support for the British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships as it enters its second year. Research has demonstrated that participation in sports, particularly in team sports, fosters increased self-esteem, academic success, problem-solving abilities, and healthier lifestyles, leading to greater work opportunities. The competition does none other than exemplify the pivotal role of sports in promoting community cohesion, and we are dedicated to make sure this happens. On behalf of Powerday, we want to say good luck to all the swimmers!”