Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex boxer Chris Eubank Jr spoke out after beating Conor Benn on Saturday and leaving the hospital.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 26, history was made as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn put on a 12-round boxing contest for the ages.

It’s an iconic rivalry that goes back to the 1990s; an intense family feud which captured the media’s full attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When their fathers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn engaged in two legendary bouts, it rocked the nation. Those two boxing fights elevated and intensified all British rivalries in the sport, thanks to how the public reacted to the hype of it all.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn exchange punches during the Middleweight fight. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chris Eubank won the first fight in 1990, but it was a split-decision draw in the second. Despite the anticipation for a trilogy bout to settle the score, a third fight between Eubank Sr and Benn never materialised.

It was the turn of their sons on April 26, 2025.

After winning a fight with Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by unanimous decision, Eubank Jr said: "I didn't expect Conor to be the guy to (bring it out of me)…

"I didn't know he had that in him, I thought I would break him early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I underestimated him, I didn't prepare for a fight like that."

After the night was over, Chris Eubank Jr was taken to hospital. He was

Chris Eubank Jr took to X, to voice his appreciation for the fans after 67,000 sold-out the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for the occasion.

Eubank Jr wrote: “Well it took nearly 3 years but we finally got the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Big shout out to everyone that supported the fight on Saturday and made it the once in a lifetime event that it was…

"Without the fans none of this is possible, thank you.”

After the loss, Conor Benn said immediately after: “I'm not going to say I deserved to win it, I have to watch it back.

"Maybe I stayed on the ropes a bit too long. Chris is a good fighter."

However, Benn has since taken to Instagram, believing he ‘won the fight by one point’ after watching the fight back.

With a rematch clause in place, there’s every chance that fight fans will witness another whirlwind of a boxing match before 2025 ends.