The Coronation will give Goodwood’s racing season a right royal flying start

Goodwood’s new year of flat racing begins on May 5 and 6 – and The Coronation is set to give it a party atmopshere to start the season.

An action packed few days are in store for the opening fixture of the new horse racing season at Goodwood Friday 5 and Saturday, May 6.

Top-class horse racing will take place over two days on the Sussex Downs featuring two valuable Listed contests; The British EBF Ruby Anniversary Daisy Warwick Fillies Stakes and the William Hill Conqueror Fillies' Stakes.

Andt there will also be a host of celebrations off the track for The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on the Saturday.

The cakes - and much more - will be red, white and blue when Goodwood stages racing on the day of the Coronation

Racegoers can look forward to the thrill of the races while also being able to indulge in a jovial street party. The day will be filled with a host of celebrations and entertainment for all the family including live music, face painting and Coronation themed cup-cakes.

There will also be commemorative pin badges available to all those in attendance, along with flags and bunting around the racecourse. Racegoers in the Lennox enclosure can bring along their own picnic to enjoy and all the action from the Coronation will be available to view on screens across the racecourse.

Goodwood say this fixture provides a very affordable day out for all the family with tickets starting at just £12 and Under 18’s go free. Gates open at 11.30am with the first race at 1.30pm on both days. The last race on Friday 5 May is at 4.55pm and at 5.05pm on Saturday 6 May. A free shuttle service will also be available from Chichester station to Goodwood Racecourse.

Tickets, dining, and hospitality are now on sale. Visit www.goodwood.com/horseracing/fixtures-events/season-opener or call 01243 755055 to find out more.

Goodwood's May 5 and 6 fixtures are the first two of 19 planned in the 2023 season | Picture supplied by Goodwood Racecourse

The May 5 and 6 meetings are the first two of 19 racedays at Goodwood this year – and the other 17 include all the usual favourite features of the Goodwood calendar.

Here how Goodwood is promoting the rest of the season:

The tempo continues with Family Raceday, where themed attractions for all the ages include free fairground rides, face-painting, a traditional carousel, and high-octane pony racing. Under-18s go free.

After ten unforgettable years of racing and DJs at the sell-out Three Friday Nights fixtures in June, it's time to mix it up in 2023 as immersive and theatrical DJ sets as Goodwood takes Three Friday Nights to the next level, it is guaranteed to set the pulses racing. Roger Sanchez is one of the three DJs appearing.

The flagship Qatar Goodwood Festival, Goodwood Racecourse's famous five-day meeting, runs from August 1-5 and will be a spellbinding sporting and social occasion like no other. Live music meets sensational style with a plethora of equine superstars, all looking to be crowned on the world stage, as well as the return of the inspirational Markel Magnolia Cup.

It features 13 Group races, including the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, the Qatar Sussex Stakes, often referred to as the 'Duel on the Downs', and the cavalry charge that is the Coral Stewards' Cup, it's the place to be seen. Off the track, Tuesday's Lord Taverners Twenty20 cricket match and Friday's much anticipated L'Ormarins best-dressed competition showcase on a fabulous supporting card.

August Bank Holiday Weekend starts with a bang as the popular Friday night fireworks display brings an explosion of colour set to music before a relaxing weekend that combines live music and free summer entertainment for a wonderfully social occasion. A duo of Midweek Racing fixtures across September culminates in a fitting curtain closer for Season Finale, where seasonal entertainment features toasting marshmallows and hog roasts.