The jockey aiming to make mark at Glorious Goodwood – at the age of 72

Caroline Miller, a racing enthusiast and supporter of rehoming of racehorses, will line up for the Markel Magnolia Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 12:34 BST

Nothing unusual about that – the race has been going fo r over a decade and features a wide range of women with business, fashion, equestrian and media background. What sets Caroline apart is that she is 72.

She is taking on the five and a half furlong challenge to help inspire others that anything is possible. She said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to be an inspiration to anybody out there, there’s no reason you can’t do something extra in your life, get off the sofa and on to a horse and train. It’s the most exhilarating and rewarding thing you could ever do, especially raising money and meeting a huge selection of new people.”

The Markel Magnolia Cup was conceived over a decade ago to overcome the boundaries of women within sport and, more specifically, horse-racing, creating an inclusive community in support of women, their ability, and well-being. Every year the race raises funds for a charity – with Education Above All the beneficiary for this year's race.

Caroline Millar at GoodwoodCaroline Millar at Goodwood
Caroline Millar at Goodwood

The challenge is not for the faint-hearted, with all twelve riders taking part in this year's race required to pass a rigorous fitness assessment that mirrors the same assessment required by professional jockeys.

Eight exercises made up of a four-minute plank, leg raises, three-minute ball squats, and a Watt bike challenge, to name a few, make this a true test of physical durability. One that Miller passed with flying colours showcasing her incredible determination.

Following the fitness assessment Caroline commented: “We had a very gruelling test to go through; planks, leg raises which were all timed but I managed to pass along with a lot of the other girls and it’s been a terrific experience.

"I’ve always been very sporty and I’ve always adored animals and the outdoors. I’ve joined a gym which I’ve never done before. I always used to run, play tennis and do the odd Pilates class but joining a gym has been incredible. It transforms your body, transforms your mind.

“I’ve always wanted to ride in a flat race and hopefully win at some point. I am 72 which is an incredible age because you don’t get many jockeys riding at 72!

To do this at an advanced age I feel very happy about. I try not to think about the age because it’s only a number and you can’t be thinking negatively, you’ve got to be thinking positively. If I can do this I will be really thrilled.”

For fundraising details and to support Caroline’s journey click here.

