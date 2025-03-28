Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday, April 11, from 5pm to 7pm, the Brighton Marine Yacht Club will host the highly anticipated launch event for Project Fear. This inspiring initiative involves Jazz Turner, who is set to make history by becoming the first disabled person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the UK and Ireland.

Jazz, a former GBR Para Sailor, has embarked on this remarkable challenge which is testament to her limitless drive and courage in the face of adversity with the aim of raising £30,000 for Newhaven and Seaford Sailability.

The launch of Project Fear will provide an opportunity to meet Jazz, hear her story, and learn more about the challenges and triumphs she has faced in preparing for this extraordinary feat. Attendees will also have the chance to see ‘Project Fear’ her boat that has been specially adapted to meet Jazz’s needs.

“We are thrilled to support Jazz Turner and the launch of Project Fear, and in her quest to become the first disabled person to sail solo around the UK and Ireland” said Jane Ings, Marketing Manager at Marlow Ropes. “We are incredibly delighted that we can provide Jazz with our high performance, UK manufactured ropes for her epic adventure.”

Jazz Turner - geting ready for the Launch of Project Fear

Marlow is one of many leisure marine suppliers, who will be supporting Jazz in her attempt, providing essential equipment and resources to ensure the success of her voyage. Their support underlines the collaborative spirit and commitment to Jazz’s challenge and the ambition to raise funds for Newhaven and Seaford Sailability.

The launch event is open to all. Please join us and support Jazz Turner in preparation of her start date of 2nd June 2025 when she sets sails on her unassisted circumnavigation of the UK & Ireland from Brighton Marina.

For more information about the event and Project Fear, please visit www.projectfear.uk

