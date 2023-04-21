Thousands of runners are expected to hit the streets at Worthing Runfest in ten days’ time.

​This year’s Runfest is taking place on Sunday, April 30, meaning Worthing seafront and some other streets will be closed off to cars and transformed into running routes on which friends and family can cheer from the sidelines.

To create the course routes, an additional section of Marine Parade (the east end of the road from the South Street junction to Warwick Road) and Sea Lane will be shut off to traffic alongside the normal road closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To see a complete list of the roads which will be closed, on the day, visit: https://adur-worthing-housing.onmats.com/w/webpage/road-closure-notices

Having fun at Worthing RUNFEST 2022 | Picture: Sara Lacuesta

The sporting event, which has been running since 2015, comprises a half marathon and 10k route, as well as the Guild Care Family Run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the races start and finish on Worthing seafront, giving runners the perfect local backdrop against which to push for a new personal best, run for a charitable cause, or just have fun taking part.

Each finisher will receive a Runfest t-shirt, as well as a bespoke medal.

To find out more about Runfest or to sign up to take part, visit https://run-fest.com/worthing/worthing-runfest-home/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad