Thousands set for Worthing RUNFEST this weekend – drivers are warned

Thousands of runners are expected to hit the streets at Worthing Runfest this Sunday (April 30).

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:16 BST

​This year’s Runfest means Worthing seafront and some other streets will be closed off to cars and transformed into running routes on which friends and family can cheer from the sidelines.

To create the course routes, an additional section of Marine Parade (the east end of the road from the South Street junction to Warwick Road) and Sea Lane will be shut off to traffic alongside the normal road closures.

To see a complete list of the roads which will be closed, on the day, visit: https://adur-worthing-housing.onmats.com/w/webpage/road-closure-notices

Having fun at Worthing RUNFEST 2022 | Picture: Sara LacuestaHaving fun at Worthing RUNFEST 2022 | Picture: Sara Lacuesta
Having fun at Worthing RUNFEST 2022 | Picture: Sara Lacuesta

The sporting event, which has been running since 2015, comprises a half marathon and 10k route, as well as the Guild Care Family Run.

All of the races start and finish on Worthing seafront, giving runners the perfect local backdrop against which to push for a new personal best, run for a charitable cause, or just have fun taking part.

Each finisher will receive a Runfest t-shirt, as well as a bespoke medal.

To find out more about Runfest or to sign up to take part, visit https://run-fest.com/worthing/worthing-runfest-home/

